Ringers Creative Rolls Out New Campaign for Chill Insurance

The Dublin-based agency Ringers Creative has created a new campaign for the insurance broker Chill Insurance.

This first film features Abdul Ahmad, a Syrian-Irish beekeeper living in Donegal. Abdul is a master of staying chill, which he credits with his success as a beekeeper. He runs a popular TikTok channel (@Donagh_bees) where he shares insights on life, beekeeping, and how to calmly persuade 10,000 worker bees to let you run off with their queen.

Ringers Creative won the Chill business and launched a repositioning advertising campaign in late 2023. “This film takes the brand beyond TV and aims to bring a little chill into people’s lives as they listen to Abdul tell his story. Rather than simply film

Abdul himself, the film takes a radically different approach by using an 8cm 3D printed version of the bee-influencer,” the agency notes.

“We have a unique digital proposition in the Irish market, we offer people the most Chill way to get insurance. Following our successful TV campaign showing our functional benefits, this film is our first step in connecting our audience with the Chill philosophy and speaking to the emotional benefit of being with Chill.” Alex Naylor, CMO of Chill Insurance.

“Abdul is a very chill person, with such a great story, so we didn’t want to make just another talking head mini documentary. It was important the film made people feel chill and had just enough WTF to stop the audience as they scroll.” Bobby Byrne of Ringers Creative.

Credits

Client: Chill Insurance

Client Team: Alex Naylor (CMO), Douglas Brennan (Brand Manager), Virginia Girtz

(Head of Digital Strategy)

Agency: Ringers Creative

Production Company: Ringers

Agency Producer: Molly Kiely

Executive Creative Director: Steven Mangan, Bobby Byrne

Creative Team: Edel Quinn, James Foley, James Stedmond

Account Management Kathleen Healey, Evelyn Murray

Strategy: Sarah Hughes, Jenny Murphy

Music: Shane Smith

Director of Photography: Ted Daly

Grade: Windmill Lane – David Hughes

Editor: Louise Gaffney

Sound: Shane Smith