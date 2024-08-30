TBWA Ireland Chairman Davies to Judge Global Multi-Regional Effie Awards

Neal Davies, TBWA\Ireland’s chairman, will serve as a judge at the Global Multi-Regional Effie Awards in September.

Since its establishment in 2004, the award recognises the most innovative marketing campaigns that have demonstrated exceptional effectiveness across multiple regions worldwide.

Davies, a recipient of a North American Grand Effie as well as gold, silver and bronze winning cases, worked for Effie Worldwide in New York as Chief Executive before moving to Ireland in 2017, providing him a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lend to the judging panel.

Speaking on his upcoming judging duties: “I’ve been honoured to sit on many local, regional and global Effie juries, and in my experience, the Global Multi-Region Effie Awards are the most difficult to win, not least because you have to demonstrate effectiveness in at least four different countries in at least two separate regions! I’m looking forward to reading and learning from the entries,” says Davies.

The ceremony will take place in London on September 4.