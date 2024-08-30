Sky Ireland Announces Three Key Leadership Appointments

Sky Ireland has announced a number of new appointments to its senior leadership team with Caroline Donnellan, Aideen Chambers and Michael Forry all taking on new roles within the business.

Caroline Donnellan, currently director of marketing & brand at Sky Ireland, has expanded her role to include responsibility for the NOW brand in Ireland. In her new role, she will continue to lead Sky’s marketing team while also steering the brand strategy for NOW.

Donnellan has been instrumental in leading some of Sky’s most significant marketing initiatives, including the launches of Sky Glass and Sky Stream, as well as the successful OUTBELIEVE campaign for the Women’s National Football team, and its expansion to the Men’s National Team. Sky’d marketing team won Marketing Team of the Year at the All Ireland Marketing Awards in 2023 while Donnellan was also named Marketer of the Year, also in 2023.

Michael Forry, meanwhile, has been appointed cmmercial director with Sky. Forry’s previous role as director of TV & broadband saw him lead Sky Ireland’s customer growth strategy in a highly competitive market since 2022. His most notable wins during this time include driving Sky Broadband business to record growth in 2023 and the successful launch of Sky Stream in the summer of 2023.

Elswhere Aideen Chambers continues her role as director of mobile but will now also serve on Sky Ireland’s Senior Leadership Team. Chambers is leading Sky Mobile’s launch in the Irish market later this year. Operating as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), it plans to use Vodafone’s mobile network infrastructure to deliver the service.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Caroline, Aideen and Michael to the Senior Leadership Team at Sky Ireland. Each of them brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight and customer focus that has been instrumental in driving our business forward,” says JD Buckley, CEO of Sky Ireland.