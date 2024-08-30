Havas Dublin Uses the Power of Simplicity in New Campaign for Batchelor Beans

Havas Dublin Uses the Power of Simplicity in New Campaign for Batchelor...

Havas Dublin has created a new OHH and audio campaign for Batchelor’s Baked Beans, the Valeo-owned brand which is the market leader in its category.

The OOH campaign focuses on Batchelor’s best-selling status using eye-catching close-up food photography, while the audio ad engages by placing the listener in front of the outdoor ad, describing the picture in detail.

According to Adrian Fitz-Simon, executive creative director, Havas: “Batchelor’s beans are such a brilliantly simple product – the ideal brand for outdoor and audio. We wanted our creative to be as simple as the product itself, which called for economy of words and beautiful images. Trevor Hart’s full bleed shots work brilliantly for the idea.’

Diane Moor Valeo Marketing Manager Grocery: ‘Number 1 is a great position for any brand to be in,” adds Diane Moor, marketing manager grocery with Valeo. “ Our brief to Havas was to be single-minded about communicating why Batchelor’s are Ireland’s favourite baked beans, namely because Irish people love the taste. We’re delighted with the creative approach the agency took with elegantly simple outdoor and an innovative approach to audio.’

Credits:

Client: Valeo Foods Ireland

Marketing Manager Grocery: Diane Moor

Brand Manager: Rachel Carolan

Creative Agency: Havas Dublin

Creative Team: Gary Boylan, Adrian Fitz-Simon

Strategic Planning: Darragh Kelly

Senior Account Executive: Manvi Malhotra

Account Director: Annie McBride

Media agency: OMD Ireland

Photographer: Trevor Hart

Production Designer: Eleanor Harpur

Food stylist: Erica Ryan

Retoucher: Dona Gorska

Sound: Dean Jones, Scimitar Sound