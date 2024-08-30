Out \ Look: Streets run Pink for Breast Cancer Ireland

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Very.ie is once again calling on everyone to join in efforts to progress breast cancer research with the 2024 iterations of the Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run.

Since its inception, the Very Pink Run has attracted 86,500 participants from over 40 countries, raising an impressive €6.6 million for ground-breaking breast cancer research. It has firmly established itself as Breast Cancer Ireland’s largest annual fundraiser.

This year, the event returns to three key locations: Leopardstown Race Course in Dublin, The Watershed in Kilkenny, and Munster Technological University (MTU) in Cork. The live events will take place between August 31st and September 8th, with thousands more expected to participate virtually from around the world. Each event will offer a fun, family, festival style day out, with music, games, and children’s entertainment, along with festival style food trucks, ensuring entertainment for all the family -including those participating or simply supporting.

The online retailer is once again leveraging its sponsorship via the attention-grabbing power of innovative Out of Home, generating awareness for the event. Locations along the run’s routes in Cork and Dublin have been chosen to display contextual information in the event’s signature pink. A 48 Sheet at Cork’s Douglas Street shows the September 8th date for the rebel county’s own edition, while Dublin’s Harold’s Cross has been subject to a more innovative execution.

Created by Collectiv Marketing and planned by denstu / PML, a building-side mural with accompanying reverse graffiti forming a ribbon has been created as a vibrant representation of the fight against breast cancer.

The unmissable installation has been grabbing the attention of thousands traveling to and from Dublin City daily, with copy prompting passers-by to ‘jog, walk, roll, hop, swagger, stroll…every step counts’. The focal point is the large breast cancer ribbon formed of footprints that spans the height of the building, tapering off into reverse graffiti on the adjacent sidewalk. This is accompanied by the Very Pink Run logo and event dates in the lower third.

Our recent IMPACT Attention study revealed that 85% of OOH consumers believe innovative formats – including murals and reverse graffiti – better capture their attention. 84% believed the use of these formats make brands appear more innovative.

Catherine O’Toole, Head of Marketing at Very said “We were delighted to work with dentsu, PML and our creative partner Bold Studios to literally paint the town pink and create this unmissable mural in Dublin, where the upcoming Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run event will take place in Leopardstown on the 31st August. We hope this stand-out activation will encourage more people to register for the fun run as well as create more awareness of breast health.

With 1 in 7 women developing breast cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 738 men, the important work that Breast Cancer Ireland does, touches many people throughout Ireland and their families, and at Very we could not be prouder to support this incredible cause and help us all live longer, happier and healthier lives.”

Registrations for all events are open at www.verypinkrun.ie.

Weetabix readies the breakfast table for ‘term greatness’

As we power through the end of August, preparations for the start of the new school and college term are well into their final stages. Our iQ research on Back to School season showed 44% of parents intend to stock up in the final weeks of August.

This time is key for FMCG brands to generate mental availability for consumers to remind them why they’re worthy of a place at the breakfast table, and breakfast giant Weetabix have been live across back-to-back OOH cycles with a no-frills campaign that does just that.

The campaign has been live on digital OOH formats in retail and commuter environments drawing the attention of consumers near the point of purchase and on their commute, staying top of mind when it matters most.

A layer of innovation was added last cycle on CCI Adshel Live Mall formats with a special wrapped takeover at Charlestown Shopping Centre, hitting consumers head-on as they entered the mall’s central Dunnes Stores location.

More adults spend over €500 around Back to School time compared with any other key retail date, and those in the highest OOH media quintile (TGI) are more likely to spend over the period.

Vodafone tackles Ireland’s Smartphone Waste

Vodafone Ireland and creative agency Folk WML have launched a new OOH campaign to address the issue of unused smartphones cluttering Irish homes. The initiative, titled “Ireland’s Mountain of Unused Smartphones,” encourages people to recycle or donate their old devices, reducing electronic waste.

Planned by PML and Carat, the campaign addresses the millions of forgotten phones contributing to environmental harm, highlighting the network’s aim to recycle 1 million phones by 2025. Live across 96 sheets in Dublin, Cork, and Galway, the high-impact format is driving the message home, making it easy for consumers to take action by recycling through Vodafone’s in-store program.

Our IMPACT Attention study found that 88% find OOH effective for informing about new services and initiatives, while 78% think more positively of brands promoting sustainability through OOH.

RedClick Ireland debuts on OOH

Liberty Insurance has officially rebranded as RedClick Ireland, a significant move that was unveiled this week to the Irish market.

The rebrand represents the company’s renewed commitment to providing innovative insurance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Irish consumers. The transition also aims to bolster competition within the local insurance sector.

The launch of RedClick is marked with a comprehensive Outdoor campaign, planned by Zenith and Source out of home, and live across high-impact formats including Digipoles, 48 Sheets, Digital Bridges, Bus Shelters, Digital Golden Squares, and 96 Sheets.

This extensive use of Outdoor advertising underscores the brand’s intent to make a bold statement in the market, capturing the attention of consumers. Our IMPACT Attention research noted that 67% of consumers discovered a new brand through OOH ads, making it one of the most effective means of communicating a brand refresh to RecClick’s demographic.

“The launch of the RedClick brand in Ireland demonstrates the group’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Irish market. We are dedicated to offering innovative insurance solutions that are tailored to the evolving needs of consumers, while also enhancing local competition,” said a spokesperson for Generali, the owner of RedClick Ireland.