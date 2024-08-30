Time for Brands to Get Their Game Face On Says TBWA Report

With the Irish gaming industry set to generate over €637m in revenues this year and climb to €813m by 2027, TBWA\Ireland as published a new report on Ireland’s thriving gaming sector, one which it says has become “a critical channel for reaching and engaging with audiences in innovative ways.”

Called “TBWA: Gaming in Ireland 2024 and carried out in partnership with Bounce Insights, the report underscores the importance of strategic investments and partnerships that can drive growth across multiple sectors.

“From technology providers and content creators to advertisers and consumer brands, TBWA are urging businesses to recognising gaming as a critical channel for reaching and engaging with audiences in innovative ways,” the report notes.

According to the report, gaming is no longer confined to younger demographics. “With a broadening age range, including adults in their 50s and 60s, businesses have the potential to engage with a wider audience than ever before,” it notes.

“This shift opens new avenues for industries such as healthcare, finance, and wellness to connect with an audience that value both entertainment and practicality,” it says.

The report also highlights the potential for the integration of cloud gaming with other digital platforms and present “significant opportunities for tech companies.” “Businesses in the IT and software sectors can capitalise on this trend by offering innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience, such as improved cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity measures, and AI-driven personalisation,” the report notes.

The report also highlights that, contrary to traditional stereotypes, today’s gamers are increasingly health-conscious and active. 45% of gamers in Ireland regularly hit the gym, while 72% engage in outdoor exercises.

“This trend is being leveraged by brands that align their products and services with the values of this demographic, such as fitness, health, and well-being. Companies in the health and wellness industry can benefit from this by developing products and campaigns that resonate with this audience.”

The also report highlights successful case studies where brands from around the world have delivered campaigns that effectively target modern gamers. “These campaigns, tailored to the health-conscious and active gamer, have demonstrated how businesses can connect with this audience in ways that drive engagement and brand loyalty,” the reports authors note.

Ronan Jennings, Strategy Director at TBWA Ireland, emphasises this saying, “Businesses that recognise the changing dynamics of the gaming community stand to benefit immensely,” says Ronan Jennings, strategy director, TBWA\Ireland.

“ By integrating gaming into their broader advertising and business strategies, companies can tap into a vibrant, engaged, and increasingly influential audience,” he adds.

The full report is available on their website www.tbwa-ireland.com/gaming