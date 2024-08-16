IAPI to Host Branding Event with Mark Kingsley

Mark Kingsley, one of the world’s leading experts in branding and design will speak at an IAPI-organised event on September 19 in the Alex Hotel in Dublin.

Called “Everyone Works in Branding” the morning event will feature Kingsely as the keynote speaker as well as a panel of experts that includes Jamie Helly, executive chairman of Dynamo; Emer Fitzgerald, strategy director & engagement lead, Droga5 and Suzanne Lloyd, head of brand & marketing with PTSB.

Kingsley speaks and writes on design and branding and published “The Universal Principles of Branding: 100 Key Concepts for Defining, Building, and Delivering Brands,” is 2023.

He is also a faculty member in the School of Visual Arts Masters in Branding program and recently held the endowed Melbert B. Cary Professorship in Graphic Arts at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

