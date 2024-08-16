HB Gets Its Summer Face On With New OOH Campaign

The Irish Summer may be playing hide and seek but the market-leading ice cream manufacturer HB has turned to OOH once again to promote its range of “iconic summer treats” in collaboration with Mindshare and Posterplan.

As part of the nationwide campaign, HB is using numerous OOH formats including large-format roadside billboards, commuter hubs, and retail points of purchase.

Alongside the broadcast awareness campaign, a number of creative executions, situated in prime locations with innovative installations are being used “to spread summer cheer across the country”.

One installation features a rooftop takeover, complete with a rotating and illuminated HB logo that lights up the night. Another features an eye-catching Aircoach wrap. In addition, to increase sales at the point-of-purchase, HB used wraps of Adboxes at certain convenience stores.

“With many Irish consumers opting for staycations this year, we saw an opportunity to create a campaign that not only achieved wide reach but also brought a sense of fun. We aimed to remind people of HB’s delightful range of sweet treats at the perfect moment in the season,” says Susan Murtagh, client director, Posterplan.

“We are so delighted to have partnered with Posterplan to take our HB OOH advertising to the next level again, and the Ranelagh bus special build has been the cherry on top of a very successful multi-channel campaign this summer,” adds Karen Murphy, brand manager, Unilever.

“While it hasn’t been the warmest of summers, the Irish public still love to reach for an ice cream for those moments of happiness and making sure HB ice cream is top of mind for Irish consumers no matter what the weather is key for us,” she adds.

According to Darragh Scott, account manager with Mindshare: “HB and fun go hand-in-hand, our challenge was to bring a sense of happiness to the consumers everyday by championing HB’s beloved products. OOH has traditionally been the perfect medium for us to showcase HB’s personality, and this year was no different. With a strong mix of formats our OOH campaign was unmissable, with our firework moment being the Ranelagh Bus Shelter special build that illuminated the iconic HB Heart in a really playful way.”