Goosebump Follows Ireland’s Paralympians to Paris

With the Paralympics in Paris set to begin on August 28, the Dublin-based advertising agency Goosebump has created a new video-led campaign in support of its partnership with Paralympics Ireland.

The film will run across social and involved a collaboration between Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, Element Post/VFX, the composer John Walsh and sound design “wizard” Locky Butler.

“We just asked them all would they help, and they all said, yes, such is the level of admiration there is for our Paralympians,” says creative partner with Goosebump, Mark Nutley.

“We’ve created work for Paralympics Ireland over the last number of years. In return we get official partner status, but the real reward is getting to see the athletes up close in action and getting to meet some of them and hearing their stories,” Nutley adds.

“For Paris, we decided we should do a film of our own that paid tribute. We wrote a script and made some calls. Everyone loved the idea. Chriona in Element Post said yes, straight away. I sent an email to Brendan Gleeson’s agent and two days later we had him in a studio. The same with John Walsh, who composed a beautiful track, and Locky Butler weaved some audio magic of his own”.

Sarah Love MD of Goosebump adds, “We recently got to travel to Paris to see the final Paralympic qualifying trial and the experience of seeing these high performance athletes performing at such a phenomenal level is truly humbling and inspiring,” adds Sarah Love, MD of Goosebump.

“Inspiration is our stock in trade and it made us appreciate our partnership even more. Derek Kinnevey, Marisa Kennedy, Stephen McNamara and all the team at Paralympics Ireland are great to work with, we really are so proud to be their partners,” she adds.

