Adidas Taps Actor Barry Keoghan for New Man United Campaign

Following on from the success of its 2023 campaign featuring former Irish footballer Roy Keane (below), sportswear brand adidas has turned to another Irish star to promote its Originals range of kit for Manchester United, one of the biggest sports brands in the world.

Adidas’s sponsorship with the club is worth a minimum of £900m over a 10 year period and this latest campaign.

Barry Keoghan, well known for his roles in Dunkirk, Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin and a life-long fan of the Red Devils features in the brand’s latest film where he talks about the role football and United have played in his life.

Created by the UK agency Homeground and shot by Tom Day, it follows Keoghan as he watches the up and coming stars of the future train at The Cliff, the famous training ground once used by Manchester United back in the 1990s.

The film also includes cameo appearances by former and present stars like Brian Robson, Japp Stam, Frank Stapleton (a second cousin of Keoghan’s), Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Højlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw.

Bringing it all together is Born Slippy, the track by Underworld made famous in the movie Trainspotting.