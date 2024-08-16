Bank of Ireland Teams Up with Bauer Media’s Off The Ball

The popular sports media brand Off The Ball (OTB), which is owned by Bauer Media, has struck a sponsorship deal with Bank of Ireland which will see the bank become the principal partner for OTB’s rugby coverage including the Monday and Wednesday Night Rugby and Brian O’Driscoll on Off The Ball.

The sponsorship, which was brokered by Media Central and OMD, covers output across FM as well as social and digital platforms.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Bank of Ireland across our rugby coverage on Off The Ball,” says Ger Gilroy, managing director of OTB. “Their commitment to all levels of the game from amateur to professional, schools and both the men’s and women’s game is a gold standard in sports sponsorship in Ireland.”

David Moore, head of sponsorship & CSR, Bank of Ireland, adds “As a longstanding supporter of rugby in Ireland, Bank of Ireland is delighted to embark on this exciting new partnership with Off the Ball. We look forward to working with Ger and the Off the Ball team as they continue to deliver the very best in rugby coverage and analysis across all levels of the game in Ireland.”

“We’re delighted to be entering an exciting new Rugby partnership with Bank of Ireland who’s long term support of rugby across Ireland at all levels aligns perfectly with Off The Balls own rugby coverage,” adds Ross McDonnell, sponsorship director with Media Central.