Credit Unions Highlight Non Profit Values in New Campaign from Core

Core has rolled out the latest iteration of its campaign for the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) called “For You. Not Profit.”

According to Core, the latest campaign is a “testament to credit unions’ commitment to enhance the connection that people of all ages and backgrounds feel towards the credit union movement, with the ultimate goal of strengthening the brand.”

This latest campaign builds on the early success of the “For You. Not Profit” platform which was launched in 2023 and it will roll out across TV, Radio and Online Video.

The campaign has been delivered by Core Full Solutions, involving a diverse team from across Core including creative, strategy and media buying, in collaboration with the Irish League of Credit Unions Brand and Member Experience Team and Rubber Duck Productions.

According to Robert Potts, executive creative director with Core: “The credit union has always put people before profit and this campaign embraces modernity by brilliantly using the latest camera technology to cement the credit union at every milestone moment in family life and, in the process, renews their commitment to the people of Ireland.”

Alice Grant, head of brand & member experience with the ILCU, added: “This is a very dynamic time for credit unions on the island of Ireland in terms of our growth in the range of products available, and the ways in which members can choose to carry out their business with us – ‘Digital when you want it, but most importantly, human when you need it’. Our brand platform, ‘For You. Not Profit.’ was launched in 2023 and has performed exceptionally well. As consumers, we all choose products and services that we trust; that are delivered with a great customer experience and are aligned with our own values. That’s the credit union.

“The challenge is that not all consumers are aware of how their local credit union can enhance and help sustain their life. We want consumers to know that when they need a savings account, a home loan, car loan, daily banking solutions or support for other important life decisions, the credit union is there ’For You’. That’s what our latest TV and Radio Campaign does. It’s a nationwide reminder to everyone of who we are and what we do, encouraging them to go and talk to their local credit union.”

