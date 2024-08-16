Guinness Scores with Premier League Countdown

As the countdown to tonight’s Premier League kick-off between Man Utd. and Fulham draws closer to the first whistle, Guinness – the championship’s newly-appointed official beer partner – has swiftly seized the opportunity to build anticipation through eye-catching Out of Home where football fans live, work and play.

Planned with PHD and Source out of home, Guinness takes a dual OOH campaign approach that promotes both its flagship brand and Guinness 0.0 variant. This is complemented by a dynamic digital OOH activation on the main brand which has featured a LIVEPOSTER-powered countdown to the first match day this week. These have been displaying across street-facing sites, in-bar locations, and malls, ensuring maximum visibility as fans gear up for the season.

The wider campaign is live across a strong mix of high-impact formats. For Guinness 0.0, creative executions are featured on Digipoles, Golden Squares, Digital Bridges, Bus Shelters, Transvisions, and roadside Digital 6’s. The design cleverly zooms in on the iconic ‘0’s of the pint glass, with the dot between the ‘0’s artistically transformed into a football—a motif that visually ties the brand to the sport.

For the main Guinness brand, the campaign utilises classic roadside formats including 96 Sheets, 48 Sheets, Europanels, and Metropoles, complemented by large-format digital screens such as the Green Screen and Digi48s. The real-time dyanmic countdown is displayed on Digipanels, in-bar screens, and Tesco Digiscreens near points of purchase, grabbing attention and building brand association ahead of the Premier League’s return.

Our recent Media Impact research with Ipsos B&A underscores the effectiveness of dynamic DOOH in major sporting events. A significant 70% of respondents found dynamic messaging informative, 68% noted that it stands out from other advertising, and 43% said it increases their likelihood of engaging with the sponsoring brand.