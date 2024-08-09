The Public House Raises a Glass to Fierce Mild Pale Ale Launch

With sales of zero and low alcohol beers continuing to rise, The Public House has rolled out a brand identity for a new beer brand called Fierce Mild, which is billed as an extra pale ale.

To bring Fierce Mild to market, the brand’s owners engaged The Public House to create a full suite of brand assets including the brand positioning, brand ID, logo and packaging.

According to Fergal Carroll, co-founder of Fierce Mild: “We knew we had a great-tasting beer and had a vision of what Fierce Mild would evoke and represent. The Public House steered our vision in all the right directions and the product ended up in a place that we all could get behind. We’re beyond grateful to have worked with such a talented and focused bunch of creatives. No idea was too big, nor task too small.

TPH has played a vital role in Fierce Mild’s early go-to-market success” Eimear O’Sullivan, head of design at The Public House, adds: “With a positioning all about character we knew it was the perfect opportunity to craft core brand assets that were unapologetically and distinctively Fierce Mild. Amongst these assets was the idea to create a brand mascot to embody the juxtaposition of the

Fierce Mild brand and act as a strong visual cue reinforcing brand recognition in a busy category. Part cuddly, part spiky, blowing a bold flame with an expression that made one feel just a little uncomfortable, this character was our little touch of madness that felt distinctively Fierce Mild.”

