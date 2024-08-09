Pluto the Agency Rolls Out National Campaign to Promote National Heritage Week

With National Heritage Week set to take place between August 17 and August 25, Pluto the Agency has rolled out a new campaign for The Heritage Council called “Routes, Networks and Connections.”

National Heritage Week is designed to inspire interest, education, knowledge, and pride in Ireland’s national heritage. It serves as a cornerstone in raising awareness and celebrating heritage, drawing participation from communities nationwide thereby encouraging its conservation and preservation.

The campaign incorporates radio, VOD, social, digital, and print across the country with the aim of conveying the message that “our heritage is what links us to each other and what underpins our shared interests.”

Ronan Healy, National Heritage Week Project Manager said, “Pluto’s creative concept for the National Heritage Week campaign was very effective in provoking people’s curiosity with the festival and in a way that was faithful to the Heritage Council’s values,” says Ronan Healy, National Heritage Week’s programme manager.

“Sustaining and supporting a network of heritage experts and community groups throughout the country is one of the most important elements of our mission and this concept brought this to the fore in a very clever and meaningful way, hopefully encouraging more people to engage with National Heritage Week events.”

Commenting on the background behind the campaign, Ian McCabe, Managing Director, Pluto the Agency said, “In building our strategy, we understood that heritage is any shared interest between people, and these shared interests are what ultimately connect us all,” says Ian McCabe, managing director, Pluto the Agency.

“Heritage hobbies and interests can be fun and fulfilling, but on a deeper level they connect us to our country, our communities and above all, friends we haven’t met yet. This is the sentiment we wanted to capture in this campaign,” he says

“Tying in with the 2024 theme of “Routes, Networks and Connections”, we used a familiar visual of a route map to cause viewers to do a double take. At first glance appearing like a standard route map, copy encourages audiences to take a closer look. Up close viewers will discover our twist – this isn’t any regular map. What they are looking at is a visual representation of how attending Heritage Week will connect them to others around the country through shared interests.

“We hope that through this campaign we encourage our audience to visit heritageweek.ie to uncover more, to explore events that resonate with them personally, and to embark on a journey that is as unique as our heritage itself.”

