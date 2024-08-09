Out \ Look: PTSB shares Team Ireland’s Golden Moments 

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

While it’s been a dynamic week for Team Ireland in Paris, the streets have been lit up with an equally dynamic feel as title sponsor PTSB have been leveraging dynamic digital OOH to voice their support for Ireland’s freshly minted gold-medalists.

Planned by denstu X and PML, the financial institution has been live with a dual approach to OOH. High-impact classic roadside formats including 240, 96, 48 sheets and banners have been displaying supporting copy variations featuring Team Ireland. Group shots and individual athlete imagery adorn 48 Sheets while bridges, 96 and 240 sheets show the athletes in action with a tagline calling for support of their efforts – “They give their all for Ireland. Let’s give our all to them.”

The campaign’s dynamically enabled DOOH formats include roadside digital bridges and the Green Screen, though this side of the campaign has had its presence most felt at the airport. Dynamically enabled Sky/Star Screens and Skybridges have been catching the attention of outgoing and incoming travelers, while Aerpods at T1 & T2 arrivals further drive messages of support for Team Ireland as people exit the airport.

Digital dynamic copy displayed as quickly as gold medals were placed around the necks of Ireland’s Olympians, made possible via LIVEPOSTER. Kellie Harrington, Rhys McClenaghan, Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan, and Daniel Wiffen all featured after each triumphed for Team Ireland across their respective categories in boxing, gymnastics, rowing and swimming this week. Hopes are high that favourites Rhasidat Adeleke, Mark English and Sarah Lavin will join them as each look to edge closer to gold at today’s sprinting and hurdle contests.

Research from Ipsos B&A indicated More than half (57%) of Irish people are interested in the 2024 Olympics. The Games are widely believed to have a positive and unifying effect, and around three-quarters (77%) of Irish people say they present an important opportunity for bringing the world together. 72% said they bring Ireland together, and 79% said the Olympics make them proud of Ireland, while eight in 10 (82%) think the Games inspire future generations to take part in sport.

When it comes to dynamic DOOH and sporting events, our Media Impact research found that 70% found dynamic messaging informative, with 68% saying it stands out. 43% said it makes them more likely to engage with the sponsoring brand.

2024’s Season of Sport

Excitement for Irish sport has been ramping up via Out of Home.

Thousands have been tuning in to see Team Ireland’s efforts at the Paris Olympics with several medals already in the bag. At home, preparations are underway for a H2 full of sports events of interest from National League soccer, American college football, and the anticipated return of provincial and international rugby this Autumn. All the while sponsoring brands have been leveraging their partnerships by showcasing their support to the public via Outdoor as a preferred medium through both classic and dynamic digital OOH.

With an abundance of opportunity still to come in 2024, the OOH canvas is ready for your brand to paint the right picture for your audience.

H2 Highlights

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic drew over 39,000 fans direct from the US to Dublin in 2023, an increase of 14,000+ YoY. This year will mark the first time the match is broadcast on Irish TV via TG4.

The UEFA Nations League will see Ireland play 3 home games at the Aviva Stadium, with a huge kickoff vs England on September 7 th .

. The Amgen Irish Open will draw thousands daily to the famous Newcastle links to see the a mix of Pros and Celebrities face off across PRO-AM and Tournament days. The confirmed field for 2024 includes Jonny Sexton, Tommy Bowe, Patrick Kielty, James Nesbitt home favourites Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power.

The national Ploughing Championships has been labelled Europe’s largest outdoor event, with 2023 attendance hitting over 200,000 across the festival’s 3 days.

The Irish Life Dublin Marathon will see 22,500 compete across the Dublin course over the course of 7 hours, and will see a mix of runners, joggers and walkers taking part.

The Autumn Nations series will see Ireland play host to New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia in a mouthwatering line-up of fixtures in Dublin, with the Series finale against the Wallabies serving as Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Challenge match.

The 2024/25 URC season kicks off in late September, beginning Leinster’s temporary home residency at the Aviva stadium. The tournament’s 4th round will see Croke Park host Leinster v Munster in a modern replay of 2009s historic match.

Research has shown sporting events like these provide a unique opportunity for retailers, FMCG brands and media providers to build brand awareness, engage with consumers and increase sales and revenue. Our Outdoor Consumer Study in tandem with Kantar TGI show;

24% of those who have attended a rugby game are in the highest OOH quintile (Index: 121). Two thirds of match attendees are OOH consumers (Index: 105).

35% of those passionate about rugby are VERY interested in Digital Screen messaging relevant to a live sporting event (Index: 172) while a further 40% are quite interested.

68% of people are interested in digital screen messages relevant to seasonal event.

46% of OOH consumers have an interest in GAA football, hurling or camogie.

78% of people who are passionate about sport are interested in digital screen messages relevant to a live sporting event.

Sports – Regular Followers

Football – 1,021,000 | Rugby – 931,000 | GAA – 986,000 (Source: OCS)