Water Safety Ireland Rolls Out New Summer Campaign by The Public House

From the seas and oceans that surround us to the lakes and rivers that dot the map, Ireland has no shortage of ways for people to enjoy themselves around water. But with that gift, comes a need for awareness and knowledge about safety.

The Public House has rolled out a new cross platform advertising campaign for Water Safety Ireland that encourages people to get out and enjoy the water this summer, with reminders that help them do so safely.

Rather than frighten people with the tragedies that can occur, the campaign called “Made Possible By” celebrates the fun, unforgettable moments people can have around water if they are aware of some basic water safety measures.

According to the agency, public safety awareness messaging often veers towards scare tactics, however, a more positive approach has proven to be more effective in many cases. This informed a strategic approach that celebrates the water-loving aspect of Irish culture and aims to make safety second nature for people up and down the country.

“There’s a misconception that water safety and fun are mutually exclusive, but we think the exact opposite is true – following some simple rules around water unlocks a whole new world of enjoyment,” says Roger Sweeney, deputy CEO and marketing manager, Water Safety Ireland.

Paddy O’Mahoney, associate creative director of The Public House adds: “Rather than scare people away from the water, we felt there was room for public safety awareness that actually gets people excited to head out for a dip and still delivers the responsibility message.”

