RTÉ Sport is “Ready for the Moment” this Summer

RTÉ Sport has taken to the streets of Dublin via Precision Dynamic to celebrate its coverage of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship Finals and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Building anticipation, Precision DOOH activations encompass a live countdown to the GAA All-Ireland Senior Championship Finals along with a congratulations message to the winners, immediately following the final whistle. Also on display is a countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with contextual messaging in support of our athletes. Team Ireland has a record 133 athletes going for gold.

The campaign, which is planned by dentsu X, is delivered via PML Group’s Liveposter platform, and manages the content form one central source. It is live on Digital Bridges, dPods in stations and malls, the dX Screen in Dundrum and the Skybridge in Dublin Airport, where many of the athletes and supporters will be flying to Paris from.

Speaking on the campaign, RTÉ Executive Creative Director, John Kilkenny commented:

“Our ‘Ready for the Moment’ campaign celebrates the readiness and enthusiasm of athletes, the public, and RTÉ for every thrilling moment of action across the GAA Championships, the Euros and the Olympics. The Dynamic Outdoor formats and reactive messaging aim to build anticipation for what promises to be the best summer of sport yet.”

Classic 48 Sheets featuring stylised imagery of Croke Park and the Stade de France complete the OOH media mix.

The reactive real-time capabilities of Digital OOH and its short lead times means advertisers can deploy new or updated messaging quickly. It also provides the flexibility to be contextually relevant in the moment, delivering precision data through the Liveposter platform.

Key findings from the “Moments of Truth” study showed consumer brain response is 18% higher when viewing relevant content in digital Out of Home campaigns, which in turn leads to a 17% increase in consumers’ spontaneous advertising recall.

Our Media Impact Study found 7 out of 10 Dubliners agree that local, contextual advertising helps brands form a tangible connection with its consumer, while 60% agreed such advertising creates a positive impression of the brand for them.