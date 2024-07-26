RollerCoaster.ie Launches Series 5 of Popular Parenting Podcast

The DMG Media-owned Rollercoaster.ie has rolled out Season 5 of the highly popular parenting podcast, “A Little Birdie Told Me.” The Danone-owned Aptamil Follow on Milk is the official partner of Series 5 of the popular podcast.

Hosted by broadcaster and mother-of-two, Rebecca Horan, the new season features an array of well-known personalities discussing the dynamic and often challenging journey of parenting. In the first episode, listeners will hear from TV Presenter Kathryn Thomas, who candidly shares her arduous IVF journey with her daughters and the pressures of conceiving while in the public eye.

Future guests include Laura Dowling, known as The Fabulous Pharmacist, influencer Louise Cooney, author and podcaster Rosemary McCabe, Marissa Carter, the CEO of Cocoa Brown and fashion and content creator Carol Byrne.

According to Alice Keogh, Brand Manager, Danone Specialised Nutrition: “Aptamil Follow On Milk are very excited to be the official partner of this season’s podcast. We look forward to supporting parents along with all the exciting guests that are lined up to share their parenting advice this season.”

“We are excited to be partnering with such an established and trusted show with some extraordinarily thought-provoking insights and entertaining conversations which resonate with our target audience,” adds David Duffy, account director Mindshare, which brokered the partnership. “It is the perfect fit for Aptamil Follow On Milk and we look forward to it coming to life across RollerCoaster platforms.”

Liz Doyle, Group Head of Female Brands, with DMG Media adds: “These conversations are both inspirational and entertaining. They contain amazing tips for our community of over 400,000 Mums and Mums-to-be that visit RollerCoaster.ie every month. ‘A Little Birdie Told Me’ is a perfect way of helping and staying connected with our community.”