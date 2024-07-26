Digital Agency Ebow Sells Majority Stake to Prosper²

David Douglas, the founder and managing director of digital agency Ebow, has sold a majority stake in the agency to a UK membership-based business club called Prosper² for an undisclosed amount.

The share sale coupled with an additional investment by Prosper² will allow the agency to expand its footprint into the UK with new offices in Manchester and London. The agency has also plans to expand into the USA.

According to a joint statement, “the collaboration with Prosper² will enable Ebow to leverage Prosper²’s extensive network of over 2,000 members, providing specialised digital marketing support and enhancing business opportunities for both organisations. Additionally, Ebow will introduce a loyalty scheme for Irish customers and will assume operations of two online UK business websites: RealBusiness.co.uk and BusinessAdviser.co.uk.

Founded 25 years ago by David Douglas, Ebow is an award-winning digital agency, specialising in digital marketing, web design, web development and social media. Clients include HSE, Kerry Gold, Trinity College Dublin, and Emerald Park.

Prosper2 is a membership-based business club in the UK and provides exclusive business advantages that foster growth and development for its members.These will also be rolled out into the Irish market by the end of the year.

According to David Douglas, managing director of Ebow Group:”This investment marks a pivotal moment for Ebow Digital. With Prosper²’s support, we are set to accelerate our growth, expand our geographical footprint, and bring innovative digital marketing solutions to new markets. Our new offices in Dublin, London and Manchester, will enable us to better serve our clients and expand our offering, through new hires, into the vibrant business ecosystems in these cities and further afield in the AI age.”

Michael Wilson, managing director of Prosper2adds : “We are delighted to partner with Ebow Digital as they embark on this exciting expansion journey. Ebow’s expertise in digital marketing perfectly aligns with our mission to provide exceptional value to our members. By integrating our resources, we can create compelling digital experiences that drive growth and success for businesses across our network and investments.”