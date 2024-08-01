Flogas Energises Team Ireland on OOH

As part of its ‘Energy Behind the Athletes’ campaign, Flogas has launched a multi-format OOH campaign across the island of Ireland, designed to amplify support for Team Ireland athletes at the Paris Olympics.

Flogas is the energy partner to Team Ireland and integral to the overall initiative is the enduring support for grassroots sports and community initiatives, reflecting its commitment to fostering local talent and camaraderie. The 48 Sheet and Bus Shelter Outdoor campaign serves as a rallying cry to communities nationwide, encouraging them to get behind their sporting heroes and show their support. The national campaign features athlete Ciara Mageean and rugby star Jordan Conroy.

Research from Ipsos B&A indicated More than half (57%) of Irish people are interested in the 2024 Olympics. The Games are widely believed to have a positive and unifying effect, and around three-quarters (77%) of Irish people say they present an important opportunity for bringing the world together. 72% said they bring Ireland together, and 79% said the Olympics make them proud of Ireland, while eight in 10 (82%) think the Games inspire future generations to take part in sport.

Kantar’s Media Reactions data showed Classic and Digital OOH rank in the top 3 mediums for capturing attention, underscoring the effectiveness of Outdoor in maintaining consumer engagement. As we frequently note in our event guides, tailoring advertising around sporting events provides a unique opportunity to not only build, but enhance brand awareness and engage those consumers when it may matter more to them.

The campaign is supported by a TV series on Virgin Media and partnership with RTÉ, and across digital, radio, audio, podcasts and social.