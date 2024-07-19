The Public House Changes the Game for Movember

In the run up to last weekend’s All Ireland semi-final between Galway and Donegal, The Public House ran an impactful campaign for the men’s health organisation Movember.

As part of the campaign, The Public House helped create an on-pitch activation, a video that played out on Croke Park’s jumbotrons and key visuals around the grounds.

Movember’s “Ahead of the Game” campaign highlights the importance of building mental fitness to deal with the challenges life and sport can throw at anyone.

With 75% of mental health disorders emerging before the age of 24, training to be mentally healthy early in life is important. Movember is helping young people build the skills to look after their wellbeing, while also supporting their teammates

Movember Ahead of the Game has already had a positive influence on participants with 91% having a better understanding of the importance of being mentally fit and healthy, while 94% said they now know who to talk to and where to go for mental help support for themselves and others. Another 93% of player participants also said they now had the confidence to talk to friends going through a tough time with their mental health.

According to Sarah Ouellette, country director, Movember:“This year’s campaign hits home how important ‘Ahead of the Game’ is. The weight of any one death by suicide can be carried by up to 135 people.

“We are the leading global charity changing the face of men’s health and we exist to stop men dying too young by tackling some of the most complex health issues facing men today including mental health. What started as a single-minded fundraising and awareness campaign in 2003 has evolved into a multi-faceted health organisation, and we are delighted to work with the GAA and GPA to reach people across the 32 counties of Ireland to support them on their journey through sport and life.”

Mikey Curran, Associate Creative Director at The Public House, added: “Some brands might look at the reach of an event like an All-Ireland game and think that alone will help them reach the masses with their message,” adds Mikey Curran, associate creative director, The Public House.

“Movember however has spent almost a year getting into GAA communities, proactively working to better them. We wanted to do something that brought attention to the tremendous work they’re already doing. This isn’t a once-off partnership but a true collaboration. Movember, GAA and the GPA.”

Credits

Agency: The Public House

Managing Director: Kerrie Sweeney

Executive Creative Director: Rob Maguire

Head of Account Management: Natalie Hopkins

Strategy Director: Bronagh O’Donovan

Associate Creative Director: Mikey Curran

Copywriter: Matt Moss

Art Director: Mikey Philips, Paul Kinsella, Liam Frawley

Account Director: Mariana Nevado

Motion Graphics Designer: Kevin Hughes

Client: MOVEMBER

Marketing & Communications Manager: Aisling Quigley

Manager, Young Men’s Health Implementation Europe: Brian Curtin

Head of Marketing Campaigns UK & Europe: Andrew Mook

Production: Sound- Will Farrell, Blast Audio

Cross Agency Team: Elevate PR and Neon Brand Experience