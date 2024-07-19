Pamela Barry Appointed as Marketing & Comms Lead for Accenture

Pamela Barry has been appointed as marketing and communications Lead for Accenture in Ireland.

In her new role, she will be responsible for creating and executing Accenture’s marketing and communications strategy in Ireland and she will oversee all activity across Accenture’s marketing team in Ireland, including Accenture’s local brand and reputation, its talent brand and people communications, and CMD communications.

Barry has held various roles within Accenture over the last 10 years and prior to this she was the people communications lead for growth & strategy at the office of Accenture’s Chief Strategy Officer, Bhaskar Ghosh. In this role, she was responsible for communicating programs and content globally across Accenture’s 742,000 staff.

Commenting on Pamela’s appointment, Hilary O’Meara, country managing director of Accenture in Ireland said: “I am delighted to announce Pamela Barry’s appointment as Marketing and Communications Lead for Accenture,” says Hilary O’Meara, country managing director, Accenture in Ireland.

“Her extensive experience and strategic acumen position her perfectly to steer our marketing and communications strategy in Ireland. As a key member of our leadership team, Pamela will play a pivotal role in ensuring alignment and excellence in our brand, reputation, and people communications. With a track record of success spanning various industries, she brings with her a wealth of insight and knowledge to our team.”

“I am thrilled to step into this new leadership role at a time when we are increasingly looking to align our business strategy with our internal and external communications and marketing strategies,” says Barry.

“I’m looking forward to leading our team of talented marketers towards innovative solutions and impactful communication strategies that support business growth.”