Darius Pasalar Appointed as Strategy Lead with BBH Dublin

BBH Dublin has appointed Darius Pasalar as its strategy lead for the agency.

He joins the agency from Droga5 where he was head of planning, having worked with clients like AIB, Kerry Foods and Epidemic Sounds.

Prior to this, he was strategy director at Rothco, part of Accenture Song, for more than five years. Previously, he worked in various roles at Saatchi & Saatchi.

“Ireland has never been at a more interesting intersection of culture and creativity on a global stage,” says Pasalar.

“The centre of that venn diagram (I do love me a venn diagram) is a thrilling place for brands to be, but it’s one that requires an ambition to be different. It allows brands to make different relationships with customers, the competition, and their role in culture.

“BBH Ireland’s unique position in the market, both locally and further afield, excites me because it answers a broader yearn I think we all have – to be different, find the Zag, and be excited by what lies ahead.”

Karen Martin, CEO of BBH Dublin, added: “Darius has made a stellar name for himself in the Irish market and beyond, leading strategy across brilliant work for some of the world’s biggest and best brands. He truly believes in the power of creativity and difference and is joining BBH Dublin at an exciting time of growth in a market packed full of opportunity. We’re delighted he’s joining the gang.”