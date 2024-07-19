Havas Gets Saucy With New Campaign for Chef

Havas has rolled out a new campaign for the Valeo Foods-owned brand Chef.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign encourages people to side-step bland food this summer by breaking out the ‘fancy’ with Chef’s range of sauces.

The campaign runs across VOD, OOH and social.

Directed by James Fitzgerald and produced by Tiny Ark, the VOD commercial tells the story of a young woman faced with the prospect of a bland plate of food for dinner. In the film, a surreal waiter makes an unexpected intervention – bringing with him a range of Chef sauces to choose from, including Ketchup, Curry Sauce, Brown Sauce and an new Spice Bag Ketchup.

According to Peter O’Dwyer, Creative Director, Havas Dublin: “We know what type of ‘fancy’ Chef is, an unfussy, self-deprecating kind of ‘fancy’ – not an ostentatious, pretentious one. This gave us the opportunity to have fun with the Chef character in our campaign and bring to life each sauce in the range in a surreal and humorous way.”

Diane Moor, Marketing Manager Dry Grocery, Valeo Foods Group: “Chef has been at the heart of Irish kitchens since 1921, bringing bold Irish flavour to every meal,” adds Diane Moor, marketing manager, Valeo Foods Group.

“Our new campaign boldly brings that transformation to life in a fun, tongue-in-cheek way, dramatizing how our range of sauces can elevate a bland plate into something tasty, and dare we say, a little bit ‘fancy’.”

Credits:

Creative Agency: Havas Dublin

Executive Client Director: Orla Hickey

Senior Account Executive: Manvi Malhotra

Creative Director: Peter O’Dwyer

Art Director: Laura Lowry

Copywriter: Craig Babikian

Broadcast Manager: Suzanne Heneghan

Media Agency: OMD

Production company: Tiny Ark

Director: James Fitzgerald

Executive Producer: Liam Hark

Producer: Pauline Byrne

VFX: One Mile Studio

Post Production: Scimitar Sound Studio

Sound Designer: Dean Jones