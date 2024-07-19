Amárach & Future Proof Launch New Ad Testing Offering

Future Proof Insights and Amárach Research have teamed up together to roll out a new ad testing offering that brings together neuroscience and behavioural research.

Called PRIZM+, the ad testing solution aims to help advertisers and their agencies improve the effectiveness of their advertising.

Future Proof Insights, is Ireland’s only consumer neuroscience research agency, and it tests the ads on audiences using EEG Brain Imaging and Eye Tracking. This allows it to quantify the brain activity and the movements of the eyes on a moment-to-moment basis as the audiences consume the advertisement. It also allows it to understand the subconscious impact of the ad using key measures of emotional intensity, cognitive load, memorisation and more.

Speaking about the launch, Sean Higgins, Managing Director of Future Proof Insights said, “We are delighted to launch PRIZM+ with the team in Amárach. Our methodologies are quite different, but they work best when they work together. Effectiveness is naturally a constant topic in the industry and we believe that through the use of PRIZM+, advertisers will not only be able to learn how effective their work is, but also why it is so effective.”

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Future Proof Insights to bring a truly innovative advertising research solution to the Irish marketplace. Together we are bridging the ‘say-do gap’ that, until now, limited the effectiveness of advertising research. By combining FPI’s neuroscience with Amárach’s COM-B behavioural research tools we can help advertisers and their agencies create advertising campaigns that will drive significant behavioural change.”

In parallel to this lab testing, Amárach Research test the very same advertisements by surveying a representative sample of the population, to capture detailed measures for recall and relevance, respondents are also asked to score the advertisement on three dimensions – capabilities, opportunities, and motivations – which allows Amárach to generate an overall measure of the projected behavioural consequence of viewing the ad.