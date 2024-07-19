Core Publishes Breast Cancer Ireland Effie Case Study

Core has published the second in a series of Effie case studies which saw it win a gold Effie in 2023 for its work with Breast Cancer Ireland.

Presented by Core’s group strategy director, Jay Reid and associate creative director Nadia Karim, the pair tell the story of how, with a budget of just under €50,000, Core was able to move beyond the normal “signs and symptoms” and health education narrative to create a powerful video that has changed the lives of 40,000 women for the better.

Using its as leverage, Core was able to have the film promoted across TV, cinema, and social media.

“We did what was right, not easy. And that has changed the lives of 40,000 women for the better,” says Reid.