Irish People Looking Forward to Olympics According to Ipsos B&A Research

With the Olympic Games in Paris set to begin next week, 57% of Irish people say they are interested in the games, according to new research published by Ipsos B&A.

This compares with just 44% of people in the host nation France but with 86% in China, 77% in Thailand and 75% in Indonesia.

Overall, the Olympic Games are viewed as having a positive and unifying effect. Around three in four Irish people say the Games presents an important opportunity for the world to come together (77%), it brings Ireland together (72%) and makes them proud of Ireland (79%).

War and economic crises should not stop the event from taking place. A majority in all countries surveyed say the Games should go ahead despite economic challenges in many countries as well as various wars.

A majority in all countries also feel like the climate crisis should not stop the event in the French capital from happening.

According to the Ipsos B&A survey eight in ten (82%) in Ireland say the Games inspires tomorrow’s generation to take part in sport. However, only 48% say the event inspires them to actually participate themselves.

With a number of Irish medal prospects on Team Ireland, Irish people most interested in athletics, football, gymnastics and aquatics. However, notable excitement too for boxing, rugby, golf and rowing with excitement about these sports higher in Ireland than most other countries.

According to Ipsos B&A, Irish men are most looking forward to football, athletics and boxing, while women are most looking forward to gymnastics, athletics and aquatics.

“Irish people are clearly excited about the next few weeks and with such a strong team representing us in Paris there are many reasons to be hopeful for success,” says Jessica Hearne, senior research executive, Ipsos B&A.

“We can see that the excitement stretches beyond our traditional medal successes with big interest in sports such as athletics and gymnastics. The high levels of interest in golf too are noteworthy, with Ireland sending superstars of the world game to compete in Paris. The real contests perhaps will be on the couches around Ireland with the battle for the remote control, with men looking forward to football and boxing, while women showing more interest in gymnastics and aquatics,” she adds.

The full report is available on the Ipsos B&A website HERE