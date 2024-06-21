OUTsurance Launches First Irish Cross Platform Campaign

OUTsurance, the new entrant to the Irish insurance market has rolled out its first cross platform campaign.
Called Insurance Therapy, the new campaign is running across TV, radio and digital.
The campaign revolves around the understanding of consumers’ one-sided relationship with insurance and a perceived lack of fairness. The ads bring this to life in a humorous way through the lens of a couple at a counselling session in order to prompt consumers to consider switching their insurance to a better alternative.
With over 25 years of insurance experience and having developed a trusted reputation in South Africa and Australia, the campaign also serves as a means of introducing the OUTsurance brand to the Irish
With over 2 million customers in South Africa and Australia, OUTsurance is hiring 300 people in Dublin over the next three years as part of an overall investment programme of €160 million.
According to OUTsurance Ireland’s CMO Ian Kennedy; “As a new entrant in a highly competitive sector, we need to build brand memory and capture the public’s attention quickly with a distinctive and enduring creative platform. By its nature, the OUTsurance brand and our OUTbonus proposition (10% cashback on premiums), is refreshing, different, and distinctive.
“We want our creative platform to represent these elements in an entertaining and energetic way, while also working as an active instruction for Irish public to review their current insurance policy and consider switching to a better alternative.”
Credits
Client: OUTsurance
Chief Marketing Officer: Ian Kennedy
Marketing Communications Manager: Colin McGough
Agency: Core
Executive Creative Director: Robert Potts
Creative Director: Rob Murray
Creative Director Mark Tuthill
Agency Producer: Andrew Counihan
Client Partner : Geoff McGrath
Business Director Alan Barnewell
Senior Client Director: Fiona Gilroy
Production: Arrow Films
Director: Damien O’Donnell
Producer Anne-Marie Curran
Sound: Mutiny /Mark Richards
Post Production: Screen Scene