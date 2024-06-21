OUTsurance Launches First Irish Cross Platform Campaign

OUTsurance, the new entrant to the Irish insurance market has rolled out its first cross platform campaign.

Called Insurance Therapy, the new campaign is running across TV, radio and digital.

The campaign revolves around the understanding of consumers’ one-sided relationship with insurance and a perceived lack of fairness. The ads bring this to life in a humorous way through the lens of a couple at a counselling session in order to prompt consumers to consider switching their insurance to a better alternative.

With over 25 years of insurance experience and having developed a trusted reputation in South Africa and Australia, the campaign also serves as a means of introducing the OUTsurance brand to the Irish

With over 2 million customers in South Africa and Australia, OUTsurance is hiring 300 people in Dublin over the next three years as part of an overall investment programme of €160 million.

According to OUTsurance Ireland’s CMO Ian Kennedy; “As a new entrant in a highly competitive sector, we need to build brand memory and capture the public’s attention quickly with a distinctive and enduring creative platform. By its nature, the OUTsurance brand and our OUTbonus proposition (10% cashback on premiums), is refreshing, different, and distinctive.

“We want our creative platform to represent these elements in an entertaining and energetic way, while also working as an active instruction for Irish public to review their current insurance policy and consider switching to a better alternative.”

Credits

Client: OUTsurance

Chief Marketing Officer: Ian Kennedy

Marketing Communications Manager: Colin McGough

Agency: Core

Executive Creative Director: Robert Potts

Creative Director: Rob Murray

Creative Director Mark Tuthill

Agency Producer: Andrew Counihan

Client Partner : Geoff McGrath

Business Director Alan Barnewell

Senior Client Director: Fiona Gilroy

Production: Arrow Films

Director: Damien O’Donnell

Producer Anne-Marie Curran

Sound: Mutiny /Mark Richards

Post Production: Screen Scene