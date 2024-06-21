Ian McShane Appointed as Chair of JNOR

Ian McShane, the former managing director of B&A (now Ipsos B&A) has been appointed as the new non-executive chair of the Joint National Outdoor Research (JNOR).

With a strong background in market research, McShane’s appointment comes at an important juncture for the out-of-home (OOH) industry and he will work in collaboration with the Outdoor Media Association (OMA), which funds the JNOR, in overseeing the architecture and delivery of a new JNOR research project.

The new project, which is spearheaded by Ipsos, will deliver a new Island of Ireland Outdoor Media advertising measurement system. The new OOH audience measurement system will reflect the recent developments in the outdoor industry and will deliver enhanced capacity to analyse OOH campaign performance, including digital at a highly detailed level across diverse target groups, locations, and formats.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ian McShane to our team,” said Aoibhín Lennon, OMA Director. “His expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we embark on this market-leading research project with Ipsos. We are confident that his guidance will help us achieve our objectives and enhance our market position. ”

“I am honoured to join JNOR as Non-Executive Chair. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking company and oversee a project that promises to yield valuable insights. I look forward to working with the talented teams at JNOR and Ipsos,” adds McShane.