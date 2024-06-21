Orla Twomey Appointed as Chairwoman of the European Advertising Standards Aliance

Orla Twomey, chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority has been appointed chairwoman of the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA), of which the Advertising Standards Authority is a founding member.

EASA, a non-profit organisation based in Brussels, brings together 28 advertising self-regulatory organisations from Europe and 14 European organisations representing the advertising ecosystem – advertisers, agencies and the media – along with one pure-play company.

Twomey was already vice-chair and director of EASA and she will work with the executive of the organisation to address common challenges to ensure that advertising standards are future-proofed. She will also lead key stakeholder engagement among EASA’s network and members, with a focus on advertising technological and digital developments, including in the areas of influencer marketing and transparency.

“Having worked with EASA for a number of years in many different roles, I am delighted to have been appointed Chairwoman of the organisation. From engaging with EASA’s members and vast network of organisations, I have gained strong knowledge of the advancements and challenges in the European self-regulatory field,” says Twomey.

“I look forward to continuing to work with EASA, supporting not only the EASA network and my fellow Officers, but also consumers, ensuring they are protected from advertising that is harmful, offensive and misleading. It’s a very exciting time for the advertising industry and I look forward to continuing the work of EASA to promote the benefits of self regulation for consumers, the industry and regulators.”