Effie Awards Ireland Winners Announced

A total of 19 Effies, including four Gold, six Silver and nine Bronzes, were handed out at the 2024 Effie Awards Ireland which took place in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre today ( Friday October 18).

The Awards, which are run by IAPI, showcase marketing excellence and campaign effectiveness across 10 different categories.

The Gold Effies went to Droga5 in the Media Idea/Innovation category for its work with Dublin Samaritans; Ringers Creative & dentsu for their work with Lámh in the Non-Profits Category while two Golds were awarded in the Public Service & Government Category.

The first of these went to Publicis Dublin and Core for the “Taking Back Control” campaign for QUIT, the Government’s anti-smoking initiative.

The second Gold went to Javelin and PHD for their work with the Department of Justice and the campaign “Threatening to share intimate images is a crime with serious consequences.”

Elsewhere, TBWA\Ireland picked up three Silver Effies for work with EBS and the Northern Ireland Tourism Board for which it also picked up a Bronze Effie. Other Silver winners included Droga5, Folk VML and Forsman & Bodenfors.

Bronze winners, meanwhile, included Core, The Public House, Bonfire,Boys+Girls, Edleman, Mindshare, Media 365 and PHD.

“On behalf of IAPI, it was an honour to host this year’s Effie Ireland Awards, celebrating the best in marketing effectiveness,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

“The Effies remain central to IAPI’s mission of promoting the growth value of our industry. They serve as a testament to the transformative impact that effective marketing has on our clients’ businesses, further strengthening the reputation and sustainable growth of commercial creativity,” she adds.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to An Post Commerce, ESB, and RTÉ Media Sales for their continued support. Their dedication to promoting marketing effectiveness reflects the core values of the Effie Awards, and we are proud to have them as key partners in recognising excellence.”

This year, the jury chair of the Effies was Tom Kinsella. “It’s been a privilege to serve as Chair for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland,” he says.

“What sets the Effies apart is their unwavering focus on what truly matters to businesses – how well they perform in the marketplace. The Effie Awards are recognised globally for their credibility and rigor, which is why they play such a crucial role in fostering stronger partnerships between agencies and their clients. They celebrate not just creative ideas, but the tangible impact those ideas have on business success. Effie Awards Ireland may be a recent addition, but it has quickly established itself as the pinnacle of marketing achievement in this country. What makes the Effies truly special is how they celebrate excellence, not just here in Ireland, but everywhere – elevating the very best of marketing around the world.”

A full list of all the winners is below

Finance & Insurance Services Category

BRONZE – “Winning back our heartland by reminding Ireland what FBD stands for” – The Public House and PHD Ireland with FBD Insurance

SILVER – “Power to the Mortgage People” – TBWA Ireland with EBS

FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics Category

BRONZE – “PhoneWatch: Stealing an Advantage” – Boys + Girls with PhoneWatch

BRONZE – “How giving women’s football a glass and a half of support helped Cadbury kick some goals of its own” – The Public House and Core with Cadbury

IT, Telecoms & Utilities Category

BRONZE – “Outstanding Belief Delivering Outstanding Performance” – Core with Sky

Leisure: Entertainment, Media, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Gaming Category

BRONZE – “When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth” – TBWA Ireland with Tourism Northern Ireland

Media Idea or Innovation Category

GOLD – “Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners” – Droga5 Dublin with Dublin Samaritans

New Product or Service / Renaissance Category

BRONZE – “The biggest launch in 20 years” – Core with BYD

Non-Profits Category

BRONZE – “The Visit” – Bonfire and Media 365 with ALONE

SILVER – “Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners” – Droga5 Dublin with Dublin Samaritans

GOLD – “Imagine everyone could say hello to everyone” – Ringers Creative and dentsu Ireland with Lámh

Public Service & Government Category

SILVER – “When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth” – TBWA Ireland with Tourism Northern Ireland

GOLD – “Taking back control: Persuading people who smoke to QUIT a toxic relationship” – Publicis Dublin and Core with HSE Ireland

GOLD – “Threatening to share intimate images is a crime with serious consequences” – Javelin and PHD Ireland with the Department of Justice

Sponsorship Category

BRONZE – “A glass and a half full of local effectiveness” – The Public House and Core with Cadbury

SILVER – “Game-changing connections: Reimagining network reliability through rugby” – Folk VML and dentsu Ireland with Vodafone

Sustained Effectiveness Category

BRONZE – “Deep RiverRock Nice One!” – Edelman Ireland and Mindshare Ireland with Deep RiverRock

SILVER – “When Fun Beats Fear – Sustaining Giant Visitor Growth for Tourism Northern Ireland” – TBWA Ireland with Tourism Northern Ireland

SILVER – “From stagnation to sustained success – how a strategy of courage helped Allianz to soar” – Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin with Allianz Irelan