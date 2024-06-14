TABS Annual Lunch Set for September 12 in Intercontinental Hotel

The third annual TABs Charity Lunch will take place in the Intercontinental Hotel, Ballsbridge on Thursday, September 12.

This year TABS is celebrating its 70th anniversary and during this period, it has helped hundreds of individuals and families through difficult and challenging times. Along with the TABS golfing and cycle events each year, the September lunch has become an important fund-raising event for the charity. Last year, it raised over €40,000.

Tables for the event cost €2,500 for a table of 10 or €3,000 for a table of 12. Individual places are also available. TABS is also accepting prizes to for its raffle which will be held at the lunch.

For more information about purchasing tickets, making a donation of cash or a prize, contact Emma O’Doherty ( emma.odoherty@mindshareworld.com)