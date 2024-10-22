Sharon Walsh Named as Marketing Institute’s Irish National Marketing Champion

Sharon Walsh, the managing director of Heineken Ireland has been named as the Marketing Institute Ireland’s Irish National Marketing Champion.

The announcement was made at the Marketing Institute Ireland’s CMO Summit which was held today, October 20, at Meta’s HQ in Ballsbridge.

“Sharon is being recognised for her professionalism and expertise in the application of marketing discipline to deliver value for her consumers, her colleagues and her business. Her global expertise and successful track record was further consolidated with her appointment as managing director of Heineken Ireland, and we have no doubt that she will continue to grow and develop as a leader,” says Shane McGonigle, CEO of Marketing Institute Ireland.

A leading light of the Irish marketing world over the last 20 years, Walsh is highly respected and well-liked within the drinks industry. She joined Heineken Ireland as marketing director in 2010 having held previous marketing roles with the likes of Diageo, United Distillers and Coca Cola.

According to Marketing Institute Ireland, “in her role as marketing director with Heineken, “she was instrumental in unlocking business growth through a consumer first mindset, fuelled by deep consumer insight, accelerating brand value, and driving a portfolio approach, a highlight being the company’s move beyond beer into the cider category. The successful launch into cider sparked a roll out in many other countries across Europe. Sharon was appointed Global Cider Director at Heineken NV in 2016, where she further shaped the cider category around the globe with a clear business strategy, new brand innovations and variety of flavours and tastes. In March 2020 Sharon returned to Ireland and was appointed commercial Director where she spent 3 years leading the sales organisation with a focus on customer centricity delivering commercial outcomes.

“In 2023 Sharon was appointed Managing Director of Heineken Ireland where her business knowledge, leadership, creative drive, and winning spirit are delivering sustainable and responsible growth to the business.”

“This award is a real acknowledgement of the critical role marketing plays in delivering business success and it is a huge honour to accept it. I accept it in the full knowledge that over the years I have had the privilege to be at helm of many great teams, working with outstanding people, navigating exciting evolutions in marketing, driving innovation and technology developments, and so I do see it as also a recognition of everyone that has been part of my journey,” says Walsh.

“As Managing Director and leader of Heineken Ireland, I continue to champion the value of putting the consumer at the heart of business strategy and I embed it every day, as I lead our company with great brands that are in every community across Ireland. I am a firm believer that understanding consumers and meeting their needs delivers strong brand portfolios, unlocks growth and drives financial and business outcomes. My holding of the MD role is the living embodiment of how Heineken globally see marketing as a crucial piece in managing and driving business growth.”

The award is given to a nominated individual chosen by the Board of Marketing Institute Ireland for their contribution to Irish business and the marketing community. Previous recipients have included Gráinne Wafer (Diageo) Mary Lambkin (UCD), April Redmond (Kerry), Pat McDonagh (Supermacs), Maggie Timoney (Heineken) and Frank Ryan (IDA Ireland).

Karen Preston, chief commercial officer, Mediahuis presenting Sharon Walsh with her award.