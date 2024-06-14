Radiocentre Ireland to Host Webinar on the Brand Multiplier Effect of Audio Ads

The power of audio advertising will be to the fore at the next Radiocentre Ireland webinar which will take place on June 26 at 12pm.

Having launched CampaignFX earlier in this year, the latest webinar will explore the brand multiplier impacts audio advertising can deliver. It will also examine the meta data underpinning 31 brand campaigns across five product categories taken from research carried out by UK research company Colourtext, which specialises in advertising research for all media platforms.

The research focusses on measuring the real impact of audio campaigns and measures how audio campaigns deliver against key metrics such as brand awareness, advertising awareness, brand consideration as well as category entry point analysis.

The webinar is free to attend but registration is required. To register, click HERE