IRS+ Leaders Video Series Returns With Core’s Christina Duff

After convincing Paul Farrell, the former MD of Virgin Media Television and now CEO of the Hibernia Group, to go abseiling with him, Peter Smyth, CEO of media solutions business IRS+ is back on terra firma for the latest edition of its Leaders video series, this time with Christina Duff, managing director of Core Investment.

The second in the series of compelling interview formats sees Smyth challenge Duff to a game of Jenga, the game played with wooden blocks which first became popular in the late 1980s.

“We’re thrilled with the response to the IRS+ Leaders video series that we’re recording with some of the most influential people in the advertising industry. Traditional interviews felt too static, failing to capture the essence of our guests and didn’t help you to get to know or appreciate the person being interviewed,” says Peter Smyth.

“ At IRS+, we thrive on breaking the mould. We decided to ignore the rules and do something more fun and interactive that really allows you to see the personality behind the title and hear their meaningful insights for the media industry. Taking our interviewees out of their comfort zone and injecting some fun into our approach has really struck a chord with viewers. Special thanks to Christina Duff, MD of Core Investment, for playing giant Jenga in our second video, and to Paul Farrell, CEO of Hibernia Group and former MD of Virgin Media Television, for abseiling with us in our first interview. There’s much more to come in the next few months,” he adds.

To see Paul Farrell abseiling watch the video below.