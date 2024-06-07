ActionAid Ireland Challenges Immigrant Narrative With Powerful Video from Thinkhouse

Thinkhouse has produced a stirring and emotive video as part of a campaign by the charity ActionAid Ireland to highlight the positive contributions that migrants make to Irish culture and economy.

ActionAid Ireland works with women seeking asylum in Ireland and supports them to “claim their human rights and overcome marginalisation and poverty.” The charity says that it has become increasingly concerned with the recent rise of anti-immigrant sentiment in Ireland and it approached Thinkhouse to create a film with a “new, positive and welcoming narrative for migrants in Ireland.” Called Together, Weare Stronger, it highlights the stories of migrants to Ireland, and their role in making the country a better place for all.

The film is shot against the picturesque backdrop of Russborough House & Park in Blessington, Co. Wicklow and features a rendition of the classic song “Danny Boy,” movingly performed by talented artists Toshín, Jess Kav, and Róisín El Cherif. The recording, produced by Will Farrell at Blast Audio in Dublin, sets the tone for this touching film.

“We’re delighted with the enormous response to the video. It validates recent research that shows the Irish believe that everyone should be treated equally and that we should reject racism,” says Karol Balfe, CEO, ActionAid Ireland. “We’re so grateful to everyone involved, particularly the migrants in it, who bring so much to Ireland. We believe this video represents the views of the majority in Ireland that don’t want to let hate win.”

“The film was inspired by the Department of Foreign Affairs’ St. Patrick’s Day video celebrating Ireland’s global diaspora. We worked with our in-house film team to capture both the beauty of Ireland and the spirit of community and solidarity that defines this country. “Together, we are stronger” is a heartwarming tribute to the migrants who come to Ireland in search of safety, security, and a brighter future for themselves and their families,” adds Dave Coffey, creative director with Thinkhouse:

“These are the kinds of stories that urgently need to be told right now,” says Laura Costello, head of sustainability & planet services, Thinkhouse. “We need joyful narratives that move people from the heart to inspire solidarity. We’re so grateful for each and every person who contributed to this film, and for those who are not pictured but who are very much part of this community. You make Ireland a better place.”