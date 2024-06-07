IAPI Announces Judges for Round 1 of Effie Awards Ireland 2024

With the final June 25 deadline for entry to this year’s Effie Awards Ireland rapidly approaching, IAPI has announced the full list of judges for Round One of the judging.
The jury members for Round 1 are:
- Aleesha Tully, Head of Strategy, TBWA Dublin
- Annija Spēka, Managing Director, PHD Latvia
- Aoife Marie O’Regan, B2B Marketing, RTE Media Sales
- Ashly Stuart, Strategic Consultant
- Bernadine Brewer, Strategic Consultant
- Brian Melarkey Group Creative Director, Ogilvy
- Charlotte Rubesa, Snr Global Communications Strategist, The LEGO Group
- Chris Upton, CEO, Havas Dublin
- Claire O’Grady, Director of Creativity & Strategy, Legacy
- David Field, Managing Director, Fresh – The Good Food Market
- David Quinn, Director, Bloom
- Elaine Knowles, Head of Marketing, 123.ie & RSA Insurance
- Emma O’Doherty, Chief Client Officer, Mindshare Ireland
- Gemma Teeling, Managing Director, PHD Media
- James Dunne, Strategy Partner, Hyphen
- Jay Reid, Group Strategy Director, Core
- Jean Reddan, Head of Group Brand and Marketing Communications, Davy
- Karl Symes, Group Head of Brand, Irish Life
- Keith Lacy, Managing Director, dentsu
- Linda O’Connell, Marketing Communications Manager, Breakthrough Cancer Research
- Liz Rowen, Head of Marketing, Irish Life Health
- Margaret Gilsenan, Partner and Head of Strategy, Boys + Girls
- Maria Murphy, Marketing Director, Danone Nutricia
- Mark Henry, Head of University Communications & Marketing, TU Dublin
- Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO Dublin
- Nicky Doran, Strategic Consultant
- Orla Burke, Senior Partner – Global, Fleishman Hillard
- Orla Ryan, Marketing Effectiveness Manager, ESB
- Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research
- Roisin Field, Head of Luxury Spirits, Diageo
- Ruth Corrigan, Head of Strategy, UM Worldwide
- Sam Moorhead, Creative Partner, Verve I Showrunner
- Shane Lynch, SuperValu Marketing Manager, Musgrave
- Sheena Denneny, Head of Marketing Strategy & Communications, Bord na Móna
- Stephen Whelan, Creative Director, FUEL
- Teresa Brophy, Strategic Planning and Brand Marketing Manager, Bord Bia
According to jury chair, Tom Kinsella, managing director, Homes at AIB Group: “When it comes to Marketing Effectiveness, you cannot underestimate the power of creativity. When reviewing Effie cases, while results are vital, creativity is given equal scoring to that of insight and objective setting. This recognises that creativity is a vital part of the mix and that is why I believe the Effies programme provides the best global format and benchmark for marketing effectiveness. I look forward to seeing this year’s entries, celebrating them and learning from them.”
While Kinsella serves as the overall jury chair for Effie Awards Ireland, overseeing the integrity of the judging process, he is joined in this role by several jury room chairs who are appointed to lead the discussion and analysis of their assigned cases. For Round One, the jury room chairs are Gemma Teeling, managing director, PHD Media; Margaret Gilsenan, partner and head of strategy, Boys + Girls; Nicky Doran, strategic consultant; Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research and Shane Lynch, SuperValu marketing manager, Musgrave.
“I am so delighted to have secured such a stellar group of judges for the first round of Effies this year. In fact, now that it is in its third year, I have had to do very little persuading as word of mouth has spread that to be on the Effie Jury exposes you to the best case studies in Ireland. It’s been compared to a bootcamp in effectiveness delivered over the two judging days,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.