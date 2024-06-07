IAPI Announces Judges for Round 1 of Effie Awards Ireland 2024

With the final June 25 deadline for entry to this year’s Effie Awards Ireland rapidly approaching, IAPI has announced the full list of judges for Round One of the judging.

The jury members for Round 1 are:

Aleesha Tully, Head of Strategy, TBWA Dublin

Annija Spēka, Managing Director, PHD Latvia

Aoife Marie O’Regan, B2B Marketing, RTE Media Sales

Ashly Stuart, Strategic Consultant

Bernadine Brewer, Strategic Consultant

Brian Melarkey Group Creative Director, Ogilvy

Charlotte Rubesa, Snr Global Communications Strategist, The LEGO Group

Chris Upton, CEO, Havas Dublin

Claire O’Grady, Director of Creativity & Strategy, Legacy

David Field, Managing Director, Fresh – The Good Food Market

David Quinn, Director, Bloom

Elaine Knowles, Head of Marketing, 123.ie & RSA Insurance

Emma O’Doherty, Chief Client Officer, Mindshare Ireland

Gemma Teeling, Managing Director, PHD Media

James Dunne, Strategy Partner, Hyphen

Jay Reid, Group Strategy Director, Core

Jean Reddan, Head of Group Brand and Marketing Communications, Davy

Karl Symes, Group Head of Brand, Irish Life

Keith Lacy, Managing Director, dentsu

Linda O’Connell, Marketing Communications Manager, Breakthrough Cancer Research

Liz Rowen, Head of Marketing, Irish Life Health

Margaret Gilsenan, Partner and Head of Strategy, Boys + Girls

Maria Murphy, Marketing Director, Danone Nutricia

Mark Henry, Head of University Communications & Marketing, TU Dublin

Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO Dublin

Nicky Doran, Strategic Consultant

Orla Burke, Senior Partner – Global, Fleishman Hillard

Orla Ryan, Marketing Effectiveness Manager, ESB

Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research

Roisin Field, Head of Luxury Spirits, Diageo

Ruth Corrigan, Head of Strategy, UM Worldwide

Sam Moorhead, Creative Partner, Verve I Showrunner

Shane Lynch, SuperValu Marketing Manager, Musgrave

Sheena Denneny, Head of Marketing Strategy & Communications, Bord na Móna

Stephen Whelan, Creative Director, FUEL

Teresa Brophy, Strategic Planning and Brand Marketing Manager, Bord Bia

According to jury chair, Tom Kinsella, managing director, Homes at AIB Group: “When it comes to Marketing Effectiveness, you cannot underestimate the power of creativity. When reviewing Effie cases, while results are vital, creativity is given equal scoring to that of insight and objective setting. This recognises that creativity is a vital part of the mix and that is why I believe the Effies programme provides the best global format and benchmark for marketing effectiveness. I look forward to seeing this year’s entries, celebrating them and learning from them.”

While Kinsella serves as the overall jury chair for Effie Awards Ireland, overseeing the integrity of the judging process, he is joined in this role by several jury room chairs who are appointed to lead the discussion and analysis of their assigned cases. For Round One, the jury room chairs are Gemma Teeling, managing director, PHD Media; Margaret Gilsenan, partner and head of strategy, Boys + Girls; Nicky Doran, strategic consultant; Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research and Shane Lynch, SuperValu marketing manager, Musgrave.

“I am so delighted to have secured such a stellar group of judges for the first round of Effies this year. In fact, now that it is in its third year, I have had to do very little persuading as word of mouth has spread that to be on the Effie Jury exposes you to the best case studies in Ireland. It’s been compared to a bootcamp in effectiveness delivered over the two judging days,” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.