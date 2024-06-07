Pride Vibes Returns With An Post and Maldron Hotels as Sponsors

Pride Vibes, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, is back on the airwaves again for the third year in a row. The radio station, which picked up the Audio for Change award at the recent Irish Audio Awards, has begun broadcasting on both FM and digitally with a line-up of presenters that includes Shivani Dave, Crossy, Stephen Byrne, Vicki Blight and Sean Munsanje, who also takes on the role of station manager.

The station will be working alongside GCN to deliver important Pride updates and as part of our mission to make a difference, Pride Vibes has again teamed up with charity partner BelongTo, a national youth services organisation supporting LGBTI+ young people in Ireland.

Once again Core is this year's marketing and advertising partner while clients of the agency group, An Post and Maldron Hotels, part of Dalata, are partnering with the station. Wireless Ireland, meanwhile, continues as the station's broadcast partner.

“Pride Vibes is back for a third year and I was honoured to be asked to take the reins once again,” says Sean Munsanje. “Pride Vibes 23 was an unbelievable journey that brought us onto the FM airwaves and I’m thrilled we’re back on FM in 2024, but this time for the entire international Pride month of June!”

“ We’re honoured to again be able to deliver a radio station that speaks to and for the LGBTQIA+ community in Ireland,” says Brian McCarthy, group commercial and operations director for Wireless Ireland. “With estimates of between 6-10% of the population identifying themselves as members, it’s really important that a medium as powerful as audio reflects this in its output. I’d like to thank An Post, Maldron Hotels and our partners at Core, for sharing our vision of delivering an authentic voice for the community and building on the last two year’s success. I’d also like to thank the team in Wireless Ireland who have worked tirelessly and passionately to deliver such a brilliant product to air.”

“Promoting inclusion and celebrating individuality and diversity is fundamental to our people agenda and the culture we want to nurture here in Dalata Hotel Group,” adds Shane Mulchrone, social impact manager, Dalata Hotel Group. “This is why we are delighted for Maldron Hotels to once again partner with Pride Vibes to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community. Pride Vibes really aligns to our group’s culture and the values we aim to live by every day.”

Ruth Gill, marketing communications manager, An Post adds: “An Post are delighted to be a proud sponsor of Pride Vibes. Sending a pride kind of love to the nation and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.”