Tesco Provides Plenty of Food for Thought in New Recipe-Led Campaign from...

BBH Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for Tesco Ireland called “52 Weeks of Little Helps.”

The campaign, which will run for a year, will see the retailer releasing a new recipe every week while showcasing its range of convenient and affordable fresh produce and ingredients.

“We are committed to helping our customers, by keeping a laser focus on great value, quality products,” says Suzanne Quinn, customer director, Tesco Ireland.

“With the ‘52 Weeks of Little Helps’ campaign the aim is to bring that further – we’re packaging together shopping lists, recipe methods and example meal pictures to give our customers inspiration to create breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks that will keep the whole family happy!”

The year-long campaign kicked off this week with the launch of a hero film that was directed by Jonathan Gregson and produced by NewLand and Pearson Lyle. The campaign will run across TV, cinema, OOH, press and BVOD.

The OOH activity will run on strategically located billboards, bus shelter ads and digital screens near Tesco stores, all displaying images of each recipe accompanied by a call-to-action to visit for all the necessary ingredients.

Print activity, meanwhile, will include QR codes for quick access to recipe details and shopping lists, ensuring that messaging reaches busy commuters and shoppers on the go. This will be backed up by in-store, with Tesco using interactive displays and QR codes leading to recipe ideas and ingredient lists, making it easy for shoppers to gather everything they need.

For social channels, a series of 52 videos will promote the recipes, supported by influencers creating the dishes themselves to prove the ease of cooking.

According to Jack Walsh and Eva Redmond, creatives at BBH Dublin: “Tesco has made a promise to the nation that lives up to its belief that every little helps. All of these recipes can speak to every kind of cook out there. From those who need to get out of their comfort zone to those who need to get into one. We’re delighted with what is only the start of this campaign, and we can’t wait to keep adding to our world of beautiful food. And yes, we all got very hungry on set.”

Credits:

Agency: BBH Dublin

Deputy Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative Leads: Sam Caren and Aubrey O’Connell

Creatives: Jack Walsh and Eva Redmond

Strategy Lead: Simon Gregory

Business Lead: Amy Crowe

Account Director: Ciara Burke

Account Manager: Norah Conlon

Production Lead: Evonne O’Rourke

Print Producer: Natalie Barnes

Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound

VO: Marie Ruane

Production Company: NewLand

Producer: Trine Pillay

Director: Jonathan Gregson

Food Stylist: Sal Henley

Post Production: Marshall Street Editors, Black Kite Studios, Gabha Studios

Editor: John Mayes c/o Marshall Street Editors

Online: Gabha Studios + Black Kite Studios

Grade: Andrew Francis c/o Gabha Studios and George Kyriacou c/o Black Kite Studios

Sound Studio: Scimitar Sound