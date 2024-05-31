Opinion: Digital Out of Home Provides All the ACES

The DOOH landscape has grown and evolved more than we could have ever anticipated. Despite its success. DOOH has had its fair share of challenges around measurement and share of voice, writes Caroline Decourcy, Insights Director with Talon.

Understanding the potential of the channel, and to bridge the gap between the launch of industry research, Talon identified the need for some robust research which would focus on what DOOH can deliver once added to the OOH media mix.

The study identified some interesting findings which we have accumulated into the key areas, presented as the ACES of DOOH (ie Attention, Creative and Effective)

Attention: Attention and attentive reach have become an important currency in measuring OOH. Almost 70% of respondents agree that they pay attention to DOOH Ads, consistent across various environments. This study explored the relationship between attention and different points of a consumers journey, such as travelling by bus (39%), walking around a city/town (37%) or visiting a shopping mall (35%). With all results lending to the fact that consumers are spending more time OOH and are more likely to notice OOH more when in a relaxed state of mind.

The research also provided some interesting insights around engagement. Over 40% of respondents are likely to engage with a diverse range of DOOH ads and formats.

Creative: The possibilities for creativity on DOOH formats are limitless, and investment by media owners has given rise to best-in-class quality screens displaying ads optimally. In fact, 50% of respondents agreed that relevant DOOH ads with a distinct design will capture their attention more effectively than other ads.

Additionally, 34% indicate that motion is a crucial factor in driving attention and engagement, agreeing that they notice an OOH ad more with movement. furthermore, rewards offered and clear information about the product/service also aid in generating attention and engagement.

Effective: The final “ace” and most compelling we’d argue is the effectiveness of DOOH. There is no doubt that DOOH is effective but putting some hard-hitting results behind it is key!

Over half of respondents recalled seeing DOOH ads across a multitude of environments, following a similar pattern as with attention and engagement; there was consistent recall across formats and environments which supports previous research and learnings centred on multi format, multi environment effectiveness.

The final element of the research piece focused on call to action and propensity to purchase. Over 40% consumers have taken a follow up action upon seeing a DOOH ad.

Store visitations (in store visit & driving traffic online) and propensity to purchase yielded strong results. 37% of respondents agreed that they’d visit a store as a result of seeing a DOOH Ad. Moreover, 40% agreed that DOOH would encourage them to purchase.

DOOH is also more likely to drive traffic to an online store & store visitation than online ads (37% v 32%). On average, almost 40% of Irish consumers are likely to purchase the product or service they’ve seen advertised through a DOOH campaign.

To summarise, DOOH’s role in generating awareness, recall, engagement, and attention is significant. Our research has proven what we already know; DOOH is effective at driving key metrics across multi environments and initiating a call to action in many forms.

This demonstrates that the role of OOH is evolving. Once viewed primarily as a brand-building medium, it can now drive consideration and action, positioning OOH as a channel capable of achieving multiple objectives in a brand’s marketing mix.