Out \ Look: Rockshore takes a bite out of the Bank Holiday weekend

Out Look: Rockshore takes a bite out of the Bank Holiday...

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

As the June bank holiday weekend lands – bringing with it a swathe of anticipated Outdoor activity – Rockshore once again are taking the attention opportunity afforded by OOH with their latest Cider campaign.

Planned by PHD and Source out of home, with creative from Tenth Man, Rockshore Cider asks those who will be enjoying a weekend libation to ‘take a bite’ of something a bit more sweet. The cider’s campaign is live across 48 sheets, banners, promobikes and a special build Golden Square located at Aungier Street, where the medium becomes the message.

Meanwhile, main brand Rockshore is once again running their ‘Bank Holiday Feeling’ campaign. The beer brand sets out to be a part of consumers’ weekend festivities by helping consumers ‘bank’ that weekend feeling. The OOH campaign is running across a mix of classic and digital OOH including retail and roadside digital 6s, 48 sheets and the Green Screen.

Elements of both campaigns are making their presence felt with contextual copy targeting some of the many headline events taking place over the weekend, including Dublin’s Forbidden Fruit and Cork’s Live at the Marquee.

“This summer, Rockshore Apple Cider invites you to TAKE A BITE… of festivals, of good weather and of all the great gigs and events happening this summer, says Hugh Doddy, senior brand manager at Diageo, “This impactful creative from The Tenth Man can flex for contextual or seasonal messaging and communicates the full flavour of our cider whilst acting as a call to action!”

Citroën Sets the Scene for Bloom Festival

Following a successful 2023, Citroën is back at Bord Bia as their official motoring partner. The car brand is leveraging their partnership via a large OOH campaign which is live this cycle.

Planned by PML and EssenceMediacom, Citroën’s campaign is live across digital and classic large roadside formats, including 48 Sheets, Metro/Digipoles, Digital Golden Squares, and 96 Sheets.

The creative from Bloom is cleverly designed to reflect their brand ethos. Featuring a bee sunbathing on a sunflower, complete with ‘arms’ behind its head and ‘legs’ crossed, and dark eyes resembling sunglasses. This playful image ties together the natural elements of the festival with Citroën’s focus on comfort in their car designs.

A special build Golden Square on Dublin’s Usher’s Quay returns, featuring frame-breaking elements based on the flower and lighting effects to attract attention.

“Our OOH special on Usher’s Island was again expertly brought to life by the team at PML”, says Trevor Hunt, Citroën Head of Marketing, “Highly impactful, colourful creative was combined with the copy line ‘There’s comfort in our nature’, reflecting both the Citroën brand focus on comfort. We look forward to another successful Bord Bia Bloom this June bank holiday weekend”.

Dunnes Stores brings on the Summer

Supermarket chain Dunnes Stores is anticipating the upcoming Leaving Cert weather as their advertising switches to all-out summer mode.

Planned by PML and Carat, the campaign is live this cycle with creative that’ll have OOH consumers dusting off their BBQs. With a sky-blue theme and summer-worthy spread, the brand is showcasing their saver deals to the cost conscious consumers as the weather starts to break.

The OOH campaign is large in size, maximising reach and frequency across roadside formats including classic and digital 48 sheets, Golden Squares, Digipoles, Standard/Vinyl wrapped bus shelters and a larger than life 240 sheet at Ranelagh Road. T-Sides also generate mental availability ahead of jotting down the week’s shopping list.

“Dunnes wanted to communicate to customers all the reasons why Dunnes was their one-stop-shop this Summer, and to remind customers that wherever they are in Ireland this summer, Dunnes is always there with better value,” notes Michelle Lynch, account director at Carat, “The creative builds on the reasons to gather this Summer and it showcases how Dunnes is there for whatever your needs are.”

Recent data from Kantar showed Dunnes Stores held the lead in terms of supermarket market share at around 24%. The brand was also ranked 9th top advertiser on OOH for Q1 2024.

Thinking outside the (Ad)Box

National Dairy Council

The Grass Roots Movement promotes the commitment of Irish dairy farmers across the country to doing things differently, thinking about their environmental impact by embracing new ways of working.

Special build Adbox Extra formats capture attention by taking messaging quite literally beyond the format, featuring the tagline ‘A Glass Made by Nature’ hovering above imagery highlighting the natural and sustainable elements that go into your glass of milk.

Planned by OMD and Source out of home, with creative from Brill Building, the wider campaign is also featured on Adshel Live Retail and 48 Sheets targeting consumers in retail and roadside environments.

KP Nuts

KP is back on OOH this cycle showing how you can make more snacking moments ‘utterly nut-tastic’ with their ultimate range of delicious flavours – KPow!

The campaign is reaching for the sky this cycle with special build Adbox Extra formats near the point of purchase. The creative features an explosive burst of the nut range fire out of frame, catching consumer’s attention as they pass by.

Planned by Starcom and Source out of home, the wider campaign is also featured on formats in retail and forecourt environments near the point of purchase, while bus shelters target snack-craving commuters as they wait to board.

“KP Nuts is Ireland’s Number 1 branded nut offering consumers a wide range of products and formats to suit all occasions,” notes Karen Hurley, marketing manager for KP Nuts at Tayto Snacks, “The new KP OOH campaign helps drive awareness of key flavours as well as drive KP’s relevance and consideration for everyday snacking moments.”

