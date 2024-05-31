Legacy Communications Teams Up with Now That’s What I Call Marketing for New Series

Legacy Communications has teamed up with Conor Byrne and his popular podcast series Now That’s What I Call Marketing to create a unique three-part series that offers an inside look at the rise of the award-winning agency and what it takes to deliver great creative campaigns. The series also will “delve into the evolving world of communications and offer an inside glimpse into how the award-winning team at Legacy Communications are building for the future through a constant appetite to explore the world around them and throw assumptions out.”

The first in the series, which is called “Building a Legacy” has gone live and features Legacy’s co-founder Bernard Brogan and managing Director Kevin Moore, who share the fascinating journey they have been on to date with the agency, from its inception in 2012 to becoming one of “the most renowned names in the industry. Between them, they chart the evolution of the agency, including its record 42% growth last year, as it has built up its client base, expanded its service offering, and adapted to new industry norms.”

The second episode is called “Creativity Matters” and will feature Aidan McLaughlin from Indeed and Legacy’s Claire O’Grady, Director of Creativity & Strategy and Micheál Brennan, Head of SEO. They will discuss the evolving landscape of creativity within both the agency and industry at large. Among the topics discussed are setting the conditions for creativity; developing processes to facilitate the generation of big, bold ideas including making it fun and how, despite the rise of AI, humans still produce the best ideas.

The third and final episode will delve into the world of Sponsorship and the role it plays in marketing as we enter another busy summer of sport.

“We are thrilled to partner with That’s What I Call Marketing on this podcast series. We know that more than 50% of the Irish population are regular podcast listeners* and that is only growing; as ambitious storytellers it felt like the perfect time to tell our own story through the powerful medium of audio,” says Kevin Moore, managing director of Legacy.

“Since Legacy Communications was founded in 2012, we have been on a continuous journey as we have built the agency and evolved our services through the lens of our core values of being curious, sound and brave.”