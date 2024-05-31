DMG Launches New Marketing Offering Targeting Mothers

DMG Media Ireland has launched dmg mum marketing, a strategic and brand solution designed to connect brands and advertisers with Ireland’s vibrant community of mothers.

According to the publisher, “dmg mum marketing offers unmatched reach and engagement, connecting brands with 75% of mums across Ireland’s largest parenting platforms, RollerCoaster.ie and everymum. dmg mum marketing provides relevant and meaningful brand solutions through a variety of channels, including display, video, native content, sampling, and research.”

As part of the launch earlier this week, dmg mum marketing commissioned Amárach Research to survey a sample of mothers from its extensive database of over 300,000 on RollerCoaster.ie and everymum. The survey results highlight key insights into the purchasing behaviour and attitudes of Irish mothers, emphasising the importance of trust and choice when selecting products and brands.

When it came to trust, the Amarach research found that Irish mothers trust receiving product samples in stores or at events while they also place trust in a brand’s own website.

When it came to choice, the research found that the reputation of the company/brand in Ireland is crucial while the treatment of employees by the company/brand matters. In addition, sustainability and ethical credentials of the company/brand are important.

According to the publisher, this ongoing dmg mum marketing/Amárach Research study will continue to provide unique insights into the purchasing behaviour and preferences of mums in Ireland.

The launch event, hosted at the dmg media Ireland Studio and Hub on Haddington Road, Dublin, saw representatives from some of the country’s top parenting brands and media agencies in attendance including Aine Devlin from Uniphar Ireland, Maura Ashe from UM Ireland, Sarah Murphy from Allegro, Caroline Finnucane from Ocean Healthcare, Caroline Shesgreen from dentsu, as well as Aideen McGinn and Carol McNally from Waterbabies.

According to Liz Doyle, group head of female brands at dmg media Ireland: “The dmg media mum marketing solution allows brands to build strategic partnerships with our data-driven insights, media expertise, creativity, and production—all under one roof. dmg mum marketing is committed to connecting brands with great content. Through our dedicated platforms, RollerCoaster.ie and everymum, we offer access to 75% of Irish Mums, with an unparalleled level of insight and engagement.”