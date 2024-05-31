IAPI Adds Five New Campaigns to Creative is Native Platform

IAPI has announced that it has added five “exceptional campaigns” to the Ireland: Where Creative is Native website, a platform dedicated to celebrating Ireland’s rich heritage of creativity.

Following a rigorous judging process where all creative directors from IAPI member agencies were asked to evaluate the anonymously submitted campaigns, the five additions were picked.

The campaigns are:

Allianz Ireland: Stop the Drop

Allianz Ireland: Pawscription

EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum: Galway Bay

EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum: This is Not Us.

Lego: Play is Your Superpower

Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI, said: “The calibre of submissions we received highlights the immense talent within our creative community and agencies,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

“These campaigns showcased innovative storytelling and design. We are delighted to feature them on Creative is Native and, through our promotional efforts, hope to further enhance the visibility and reach of these campaigns, ensuring they resonate with a wider audience.”

Seán Hynes, creative director of Bonfire and IAPI board member and who pioneered this initiative adds: “So delighted to see a few personal favourites coming out on top in this year’s voting. A fantastic showcase for Ireland’s world-class creativity. ”

To see all the campaigns go to Ireland: Where Creative is Native