European Sponsorship Association Sets Up Irish Arm

With the Irish sponsorship industry likely to be worth an estimated €277m, according to Onside, the European Sponsorship Association (ESA) has announced the establishment of ESA Ireland as a new “networking community for all professionals working in sponsorship in Ireland and, together with the European Sponsorship Association.” ESA Ireland will also seek to promote excellence in sponsorship whilst providing access to sponsorship-specific education and training for members.

“We are delighted to be launching ESA Ireland. It is a landmark moment for Irish sponsorship, which has experienced significant growth and success over the last 15 years. To have our own dedicated network of sponsorship professionals from across the brand, rights holder and agency landscape will be of huge benefit to all of us working in the industry, enabling us to learn from each other and continue to set the standard for excellence in sponsorship,” says Daragh Persse, ESA board director and founder of The Brand Fans. “Sponsorship when done well is proven not only to deliver for business but can also have a significant impact on some of the things of crucial importance to Irish society – sport, music, the arts and charitable causes.”

“Irish sponsorship professionals are already a strong part of the ESA community and the establishment of ESA Ireland will further drive the already very high standard of sponsorship in Ireland and enable ESA to deliver more local benefits in training, networking and events,” adds Sophie Morris, ESA Chair. “Part of ESA’s mission is to grow a diverse community and ESA Ireland will bring more sponsors, rights holders, agencies and suppliers into the ESA family to help us achieve that.”

ESA Ireland will provide more information about its planned development over the coming weeks.