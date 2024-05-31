Thinkhouse Brings Leading Thought Leaders Together to Discuss Future of News

Thinkhouse will publish the findings of its annual Youth Culture Uncovered research at a special event which will be held at its Fumbally Square offices on June 11.

This year the research will focus on the future of news and how brands can “break through the noise to earn attention and demystify what the future holds for content creators, brands, businesses and news producers.”

“Youth Culture Uncovered 2024 – The Future of News” will also explore “young people’s attitudes towards, and influence of news; news creation, news media and news consumption with a panel of industry experts discussing the report’s findings.

The two hour, invite only, event includes a presentation by George Montagu, Head of Insights & Senior Manager, FT Strategies, The Financial Times, UK who will share the seminal research and report “Next Gen News ” which was developed by FT Strategies in partnership with Knight Lab supported by the Google News Initiative.

Following that, a panel discussion with Mark Little, (Journalist & Founder of Storyful); Mark Coughlan (Assistant Editor, Digital, RTÉ Current Affairs) and Professor Colleen Murrell, DCU (Irish Research lead for the Reuters Digital News Report) will further explore the findings.

A highlight of the event will be a panel discussion with young content creators and TikTok stars including Andrew Nolan, Seamus Lehane, Katja Mia, Aideen Lanigan and Fiona Frawley.

According to Claire Hyland, Head of The Youth Lab: “2024 is a year where half the world will vote – it’s a year where news has never been more important – not just for influencing outlooks but impacting behaviours that will have massive societal consequences. A.I. and bot-generated content goes head-to-head with accurate news reporting from credible journalistic platforms. And of course, there’s a generation of creative content creators who curate and re-shape news for their communities’ consumption. We’re here to help our clients understand who or what will win out in influencing today’s 18-24 year olds. ”

