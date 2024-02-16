Virgin Media Seeks €120,000 for Celebrity Big Brother Sponsorship

Following a six year hiatus, Celebrity Big Brother is returning to the TV on Monday March 4 and Virgin Media Solutions is offering sponsorship of the popular reality TV show for €120,000.

In all, 17 episodes will be broadcast, including 11 hour-long episodes and six ninety-minute episodes, all of which will air over a three week period.

The show will be presented by AJ Odudu and Will Best and will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two.

The Virgin Media Television package includes 10 second sponsorship stings at the opening and closing of each episode, five second stings at the opening and closing of each ad break, 10 second stings on catch-up content across the Virgin Media Player and on-demand as well as 10 second stings on the live-stream on the player.

In addition, daily branded social posts and brand logo or sting on all promotions also form part of the offering.

Virgin Media Solutions is also offering various spot packages ranging from €2,000 an episode right up to €32,500 for all episodes while packages on the Virgin Media Player start at €3,000 per 106,000 impressions right up to €15,000 for 530,000 impressions.