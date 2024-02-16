Tourism Ireland has appointed Aidan Power director of marketing, communications and corporate affairs

Up until mid 2023, Power was director of marketing for KBC Bank for the previous 10 years before it withdrew from the Irish market. Prior to that he was head of brand and marketing for EBS for 10 years. Before EBS, he worked as marketing manager for the Cork-based Musgrave Group for six years.

An accomplished and well-respected marketer, he will be responsible for strategy and insights as well as driving the organisation’s marketing communications, creative and media strategy, as well as partnerships forward.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Aidan Power to this key strategic position in our organisation, following an extensive competition with a strong international response,” says Alice Mansergh, chief executive of Tourism Ireland. “He brings a wealth of experience and a very strong track record of achievement to the role. He takes up this important post of Director of Marketing at an exciting time, as Tourism Ireland works to increase the value of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, sustainably supporting economies, communities and the environment.”

In January, Tourism Ireland launched details of its marketing strategy and plan to promote the island of Ireland overseas in 2024 with a view to increasing the overall economic value of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland by an average of 5.6% per year over the next six years to 2030. To help achieve this, the Government has approved a marketing spend of €70m for Tourism Ireland this year alone with further increases likely to be granted over the next few years.