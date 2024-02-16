Havas & Talon Roll Out Sweet OOH Valentine’s Campaign for Domino’s

With love very much in the air this week, Domino’s rolled out a new OOH campaign to promote its limited edition range of cookies that are made with Cadbury Crème Eggs just in time for St Valentine’s Day.

Working with OOH media agency Talon and Havas, the OOH campaign kicked off on Feb 12 and utilised large and small roadside formats nationwide to drive widespread awareness of the newly available limited-edition cookies.

Adding an element of suspense, the campaign includes a bespoke 96-sheet special. The intrigue was set in motion earlier in the week as subtle 2D elements were gradually introduced, creating an air of mystery.

Today, (Friday, Feb 16) , the billboard strategically broke at the point of the cookie, unveiling the Cadbury Creme Egg goo playfully oozing off the billboard. – an irresistible display ingeniously designed to spark talkability and entice passersby.

The next element of the campaign was powered by programmatic OOH. Large projections on South William St. and Capel St engaged audiences during the peak hours of 6-11pm. These cutting-edge formats mark a breakthrough in large PROOH buying, enabling Domino’s to target their desired audience within the consumption environment and strategically drive potential purchases.

The grand finale unfolded at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre on Valentine’s night, where the external façade was transformed into Domino’s signature red. Domino’s PR Agency, Harris PR amplified the OOH as part of their PR campaign with a consumer facing activation, rewarding couples meeting on Valentine’s Day. The meet-cute couples yodelled ‘Domino-oh-hoo-hoo’ in return for a box of Domino’s Cookies made with Cadbury Creme Egg.

According to Eoin Corrigan, head of marketing for Domino’s Ireland: “At Domino’s, we love coming up with fun, exciting, innovative products, and collaborations. This latest partnership, which sees the nation’s best loved pizza company team up with Cadbury, the legendary chocolatier, has been a labour of love, two years in the making and has resulted in this exciting, limited edition must-try sweet treat. We have paired our iconic cookie with the gooey goodness of the creme egg to bring the ‘egg-stra’ special cookie to Domino’s fans nationwide. I’m delighted to shout about it through experiential OOH and creative PR, encouraging consumer trial across Ireland.”

According to Bryan Keegan, account director at Havas Media: “We are delighted to work with Talon & Domino’s on the launch of theirCookies made with Cadbury Creme Egg at such a pivotal time in the year. OOH has allowed us to bring this campaign to life, ensuring we not only drive awareness of the new product but standout and help cut through the noise with our on-street presence topped off with our bespoke 96-sheet special build bringing the Creme Egg cookies from the canvas to the street!”

“It’s always a pleasure working with the team at Domino’s and Havas,” adds Ria Bradley, account director, Talon. “In 2024, creativity is not just a trend in OOH, but a necessity. It’s the key to ensuring brands stand out in a bustling advertising landscape. Our bespoke 96-sheet special build, introducing suspense throughout the week, perfectly encapsulated how creativity can capture attention and spark conversation, making brands unforgettable in the hearts of consumers”.

Eoin Carroll, senior client manager and PROOH lead at Talon, adds: “It was a pleasure working with Domino’s and Havas Media in leveraging this PROOH campaign. Domino’s continues to push boundaries in both taste and technology by strategically booking high footfall large DOOH at key consumption times programmatically. This dynamic approach ensures that Domino’s mouth-watering creation, inspired by the beloved Creme Egg, takes centre stage when and where their customers are most likely to crave the perfect indulgence”.